Railways to run 1,244 Holi Special trains from Feb 25 to Mar 18: Check list

Indian Railways said that it will operate 1,244 Holi Special train trips between February 25 and March 18 to ease the festive rush, improve connectivity across various zones

Indian Railways
Indian Railways said that the additional services will run across multiple railway zones and link major cities, state capitals and key regional centres.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 3:44 PM IST
The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday announced that 1,244 Holi Special train trips will be operated between February 25 and March 18 to manage the festive rush.
 
The additional services will run across multiple railway zones and link major cities, state capitals and key regional centres. The aim is to ease congestion on regular trains and provide confirmed accommodation to passengers, the ministry said.
 
"Indian Railways has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate smooth, safe and comfortable travel for passengers during the upcoming Holi festival. To manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic, 1,244 Holi Special train trips are to be operated across various railway zones for the Holi period from  February 25 to March 18. The number may increase up to 1,500 if more demand is observed," it said.
 
Officials said long-distance routes will connect Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur with Danapur, Gorakhpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Samastipur and Barauni. Services will also link Visakhapatnam, Puri and Bhubaneswar with Shalimar, Patna, Yesvantpur and Dhanbad.
 
In addition, major stations in Bihar and Jharkhand, such as Patna, Darbhanga, Saharsa and Dhanbad, will be connected to New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Chandigarh and SMVT Bengaluru.
 
The ministry said eastern and northern corridors will see stronger connectivity between Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata and Malda Town and destinations including Raxaul, Madhubani, Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar Terminal. Stations in the Delhi region will have expanded links to Varanasi, Lucknow, Ayodhya Cantonment, Haridwar, Amritsar and Katihar.
 
It further said that the special trains from the southern region will connect MGR Chennai Central, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram North, Coimbatore, Secunderabad, Tirupati and SMVT Bengaluru with Patna, Barauni, Muzaffarpur, Santragachi, Ajmer, Jaipur and other northern and eastern centres,” the statement said.
 
"Western India, including Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Bandra Terminus, will have additional links to Kanpur, Katihar, Banaras, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur," the ministry added.

Here's is the full list of special trains: 

Central Railway

Train No. Route Start Date End Date
01469/01470 Pune–Nagpur–Pune Feb 25 Mar 5
01073/01074 LTT–Banaras–LTT Feb 25 Mar 7
01481/01482 Pune–Danapur–Pune Feb 27 Mar 8
01431/01432 Pune–Ghazipur City–Pune Feb 24 Mar 8
01043/01044 LTT–Samastipur–LTT Feb 26 Mar 5
01491/01492 Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Pune Feb 27 Mar 7
01079/01080 CSMT–Gorakhpur–CSMT Feb 25 Mar 8
01415/01416 Pune–Gorakhpur–Pune Feb 25 Mar 8
01143/01144 LTT–Danapur–LTT Feb 25 Mar 8
01449/01450 Pune–Danapur–Pune Feb 25 Mar 8

East Coast Railway

 
Train No. Route From Date To Date
08507/08508 Visakhapatnam–Shalimar–Visakhapatnam Mar 3 Mar 18
08439/08440 Puri–Patna–Puri Feb 28 Mar 15
02811/02812 Bhubaneswar–Yesvantpur–Bhubaneswar Feb 28 Mar 16
02831/02832 Bhubaneswar–Dhanbad–Bhubaneswar Feb 25 Mar 18

East Central Railway

Train No. Route Start Date End Date
02563/02564 Barauni–New Delhi–Barauni Feb 25 Mar 18
02569/02570 Darbhanga–New Delhi–Darbhanga Feb 25 Mar 18
05575/05576 Saharsa–Anand Vihar Terminal–Saharsa Mar 10 Mar 18
05579/05580 Purnea Court–Anand Vihar Terminal–Purnea Court Mar 6 Mar 18
03293/03294 Patna–Old Delhi–Patna Mar 5 Mar 16
 

Eastern Railway

Train No. Route Start Date End Date
03043/03044 Howrah–Raxaul–Howrah Feb 28 Mar 15
03183/03184 Sealdah–Madhubani–Sealdah Feb 28 Mar 8
03009/03010 Dankuni–Anand Vihar–Dankuni Feb 28 Mar 8
03435/03436 Malda Town–Anand Vihar–Malda Town Mar 2 Mar 17
03101/03102 Sealdah–Malda Town–Sealdah Feb 27 Mar 21

Northern Railway

Train No. Route Start Date End Date
04209/04210 New Delhi–Varanasi–New Delhi Feb 25 Mar 8
04052/04051 New Delhi–Howrah–New Delhi Feb 25 Mar 8
04014/04013 New Delhi–Barauni–New Delhi Feb 25 Mar 8
04070/04069 Anand Vihar–Lucknow–Anand Vihar Feb 25 Mar 8
04414/04413 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Mathura–Hazrat Nizamuddin Feb 25 Mar 8
 

North Eastern Railway

Train No. Route Start Date End Date
05046/05045 Lal Kuan–Rajkot–Lal Kuan Feb 27 Mar 14
05301/05302 Mau–Ambala Cantt–Mau Mar 5 Mar 13
05005/05006 Barhni–Amritsar–Barhni Mar 4 Mar 18
05017/05018 Mau–Valsad–Mau Feb 28 Mar 8
 
North Central Railway 
Train No. Route Start Date End Date
04212 Sultanpur–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Feb 26 Mar 2
04226 Varanasi–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Feb 25 Mar 1
04203 Lucknow–New Delhi Feb 23 Mar 2
04209 Varanasi–Delhi Feb 22 Mar 6
04227 Varanasi–Chandigarh Feb 21 Feb 28
  North Frontier Railway 
Train No. Route Start Date End Date
05932/05931 Dibrugarh–Kolkata–Dibrugarh Feb 28 Mar 9
05633/05634 Narangi–Gorakhpur–Narangi Feb 26 Mar 12
05736/05735 Katihar–Amritsar–Katihar Feb 25 Mar 18
North Western Railway 
Train No. Route Start Date End Date
09705/09706 Jaipur–Bandra Terminus–Jaipur Mar 1 Mar 16
04829/04830 Jodhpur–Gorakhpur–Jodhpur Mar 5 Mar 13
09621/09622 Ajmer–Bandra Terminus–Ajmer Mar 1 Mar 16
South Central Railway 
Train No. Route Start Date End Date
07092 Charlapalli–Danapur Feb 25 Mar 9
07512/07513 Charlapalli–Shalimar–Charlapalli Feb 26 Mar 5
07051/07052 Tirupati–Raxaul–Tirupati Feb 28 Mar 10
South Eastern Railway 
Train No. Route Start Date End Date
08185/08186 Hatia–Durg–Hatia Feb 25 Mar 18
02839/02840 Shalimar–Puri–Shalimar Feb 28 Mar 16
08629/08630 Ranchi–Gorakhpur–Ranchi Feb 25 Mar 18
South East Central Railway 
Train No. Route Start Date End Date
08263/08264 Bilaspur–Hyderabad–Bilaspur Feb 27 Mar 5
08751/08752 Durg–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Durg Mar 1 Mar 3
Southern Railway 
Train No. Route Start Date End Date
06019/06020 MGR Chennai Central–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mar 1 Mar 15
06085/06086 Ernakulam–Muzaffarpur Feb 25 Mar 18
06181/06182 Coimbatore–Jaipur Mar 1 Mar 16
South Western Railway 
Train No. Route Start Date End Date
06565/06566 SMVT Bengaluru–Malda Town Feb 28 Mar 16
06281/06282 Mysuru–Ajmer Mar 1 Mar 16
West Central Railway 
Train No. Route Start Date End Date
01665/01666 Rani Kamlapati–Agartala Feb 27 Mar 14
02131/02132 Pune–Jabalpur Mar 1 Mar 15
02187/02188 Rewa–CSMT Feb 26 Mar 13
Western Railway 
Train No. Route Start Date End Date
09185/09186 Mumbai Central–Kanpur Anwarganj Mar 1 Mar 15
09189/09190 Mumbai Central–Katihar Feb 28 Mar 14
09025/09026 Valsad–Danapur Mar 2 Mar 16
09447/09448 Ahmedabad–Patna Feb 27 Mar 13
Konkan Railway
 
Train No. Route Start Date End Date
01003/01004 LTT–Madgaon–LTT Mar 1 Mar 8
01159/01160 Diva–Chiplun–Diva Feb 25 Mar 8
       

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

