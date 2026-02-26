Railways to run 1,244 Holi Special trains from Feb 25 to Mar 18: Check list

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday announced that 1,244 Holi Special train trips will be operated between February 25 and March 18 to manage the festive rush.

The additional services will run across multiple railway zones and link major cities, state capitals and key regional centres. The aim is to ease congestion on regular trains and provide confirmed accommodation to passengers, the ministry said.

"Indian Railways has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate smooth, safe and comfortable travel for passengers during the upcoming Holi festival. To manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic, 1,244 Holi Special train trips are to be operated across various railway zones for the Holi period from February 25 to March 18. The number may increase up to 1,500 if more demand is observed," it said.

Officials said long-distance routes will connect Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur with Danapur, Gorakhpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Samastipur and Barauni. Services will also link Visakhapatnam, Puri and Bhubaneswar with Shalimar, Patna, Yesvantpur and Dhanbad.

In addition, major stations in Bihar and Jharkhand, such as Patna, Darbhanga, Saharsa and Dhanbad, will be connected to New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Chandigarh and SMVT Bengaluru.

The ministry said eastern and northern corridors will see stronger connectivity between Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata and Malda Town and destinations including Raxaul, Madhubani, Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar Terminal. Stations in the Delhi region will have expanded links to Varanasi, Lucknow, Ayodhya Cantonment, Haridwar, Amritsar and Katihar.

It further said that the special trains from the southern region will connect MGR Chennai Central, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram North, Coimbatore, Secunderabad, Tirupati and SMVT Bengaluru with Patna, Barauni, Muzaffarpur, Santragachi, Ajmer, Jaipur and other northern and eastern centres,” the statement said.

"Western India, including Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Bandra Terminus, will have additional links to Kanpur, Katihar, Banaras, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur," the ministry added.

Here's is the full list of special trains:

Central Railway

Train No. Route Start Date End Date 01469/01470 Pune–Nagpur–Pune Feb 25 Mar 5 01073/01074 LTT–Banaras–LTT Feb 25 Mar 7 01481/01482 Pune–Danapur–Pune Feb 27 Mar 8 01431/01432 Pune–Ghazipur City–Pune Feb 24 Mar 8 01043/01044 LTT–Samastipur–LTT Feb 26 Mar 5 01491/01492 Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Pune Feb 27 Mar 7 01079/01080 CSMT–Gorakhpur–CSMT Feb 25 Mar 8 01415/01416 Pune–Gorakhpur–Pune Feb 25 Mar 8 01143/01144 LTT–Danapur–LTT Feb 25 Mar 8 01449/01450 Pune–Danapur–Pune Feb 25 Mar 8

East Coast Railway

Train No. Route From Date To Date 08507/08508 Visakhapatnam–Shalimar–Visakhapatnam Mar 3 Mar 18 08439/08440 Puri–Patna–Puri Feb 28 Mar 15 02811/02812 Bhubaneswar–Yesvantpur–Bhubaneswar Feb 28 Mar 16 02831/02832 Bhubaneswar–Dhanbad–Bhubaneswar Feb 25 Mar 18

East Central Railway