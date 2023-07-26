Home / India News / BMC declares holiday for schools, colleges as IMD issues 'red alert'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on July 27 after the IMD issued a "red alert" for the metropolis

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, which slowed down the road traffic.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on July 27 after the IMD issued a "red alert" for the metropolis.

Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner and administrator of the BMC, issued a statement about it on Wednesday night.

"In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of students is a top priority," the statement said.

The IMD Mumbai issued "extremely heavy rainfall" warning (red alert) for Mumbai city and its suburban areas from 8 pm on July 26 to afternoon on July 27. "The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration," Chahal urged.

While the BMC said that the weather department's 'red alert' will be valid till afternoon, IMD officials clarified that it will be valid till 8.30 am.

The city received 61.19 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 4 pm, while eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 34.53 mm and 40.68 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the same period.

The intensity of rain was more in the suburbs in the morning hours while the island city received intermittent heavy showers in the afternoon.

Topics :BMCIMDMonsoon

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

