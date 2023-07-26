Home / India News / Facilities at IECC to help country become modern, developed: Piyush Goyal

Facilities at IECC to help country become modern, developed: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said that the complex will now be possible to showcase to the world the output of our farmers, MSMEs, artisans and industries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Piyush Goyal

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The world-class convention centre, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday, have all the facilities to help the country achieve the goal of becoming a developed and modern nation, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC)) complex is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

It comprises multiple modern facilities, including convention centres, exhibition halls and amphitheatres.

It was developed by India Trade Promotion Organisation, a body of the commerce ministry.

Speaking at the unveiling of the complex, Goyal said the Prime Minister has inspired us to move as a nation towards the goal of becoming a developed nation.

He also highlighted the role of Shramjeevis and architects in the development of the complex.

Goyal said that the complex will now be possible to showcase to the world the output of our farmers, MSMEs, artisans and industries.

He said that the various policies of the government to promote industry and to ensure the progress of the nation are also being supplemented with the building of modern infrastructure in the country.

Goyal said that the name Bharat Mandapam derives its root from Lord Basaveshwara's idea of Anubhav Mandapam, which was a pavilion for public ceremonies.

"This complex will be available for all people and will have all the facilities to help the country achieve the goal of making a developed and modern nation," he said.

Also Read

Need to work in mission mode to help artisans in remote areas: PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 2,700-crore IECC, names it Bharat Mandapam

PM Modi to inaugurate IECC complex at Pragati Maidan on Wednesday

Centre will be facilitator for startups, not regulator: Piyush Goyal

Goods and services exports may cross $750 bn-mark this fiscal: Piyush Goyal

58 more services to be added soon to Delhi govt's doorstep delivery scheme

Consider resumption of economic ties with Pakistan: Par panel urges Centre

PM to release Rs 17,000 cr to 85 mn PM-KISAN beneficiaries on Thursday

Doppler radar network to cover entire India by 2025, says Kiren Rijiju

FCI sells 1.3 mn tn rice for ethanol production till July 10 in 2022-23

Topics :Piyush GoyalMSMEsfarmers

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story