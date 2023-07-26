Facilities at IECC to help country become modern, developed: Piyush Goyal

The world-class convention centre, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday, have all the facilities to help the country achieve the goal of becoming a developed and modern nation, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC)) complex is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

It comprises multiple modern facilities, including convention centres, exhibition halls and amphitheatres.

It was developed by India Trade Promotion Organisation, a body of the commerce ministry.

Speaking at the unveiling of the complex, Goyal said the Prime Minister has inspired us to move as a nation towards the goal of becoming a developed nation.

He also highlighted the role of Shramjeevis and architects in the development of the complex.

Goyal said that the complex will now be possible to showcase to the world the output of our farmers, MSMEs, artisans and industries.

He said that the various policies of the government to promote industry and to ensure the progress of the nation are also being supplemented with the building of modern infrastructure in the country.

Goyal said that the name Bharat Mandapam derives its root from Lord Basaveshwara's idea of Anubhav Mandapam, which was a pavilion for public ceremonies.

"This complex will be available for all people and will have all the facilities to help the country achieve the goal of making a developed and modern nation," he said.