'Poor planning': Nithin Kamath on markets shutdown for Mumbai civic polls

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath on Thursday criticised the shutdown of Indian stock exchanges for Mumbai’s municipal elections , calling it a sign of "poor planning" and a lack of regard for wider consequences.

In a post on X, Kamath said the closure of markets with "international linkages" for a local poll showed a "serious lack of appreciation for second-order effects".

Quoting legendary investor Charlie Munger, Kamath said, "Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome".

"The holiday exists because no one who matters has any incentive to oppose the market holiday," he said, adding that the closure indicates how far the Indian markets have to go before global investors take it seriously.