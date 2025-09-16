Home / India News / Delhi BMW crash accused sent to judicial custody: All we know so far

Delhi BMW crash accused sent to judicial custody: All we know so far

A BMW rammed into a motorcycle near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi, killing a Finance Ministry official and injuring his wife; accused driver is in custody

Gaganpreet Kaur, BMW crash case
Gaganpreet was with her husband, Parikshit Makkar, along with her two children and a maid at the time of the accident, and all the injured people were taken to the hospital by a van driver | Photo: PTI, ANI
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Gaganpreet Kaur, the 38-year-old woman accused of driving her BMW over a couple in Delhi, was remanded to judicial custody on Monday. Her lawyer, however, said the offence was bailable and alleged that the police were contradicting what was said in the FIR.
 

BMW crash case: Here's what has happened so far

 
- On Sunday, September 14, a BMW rammed into a motorcycle near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi. The two-wheeler was being driven by a senior Finance Ministry official, Navjot Singh, a resident of Hari Nagar, who was travelling with his wife, Sandeep Kaur. While Singh was declared dead later at night, his wife sustained multiple fractures and head injuries.
 
- According to a PTI report, Gaganpreet took the victims to Nulife Hospital in North Delhi's GTB Nagar, which is owned by one of her relatives. The hospital was more than 19 kilometers away from the accident site.
 
- Gaganpreet was with her husband, Parikshit Makkar, along with her two children and a maid at the time of the accident, and all the injured people were taken to the hospital by a van driver.
 
- According to the report, Gaganpreet told the police that she panicked and took the victims to Nulife Hospital because her children had been treated there during the coronavirus pandemic.
 
- The report, citing police sources, claimed that the medical reports of the accused woman, who had received treatment at the hospital, may have been tampered with. The matter is currently under investigation.
 
- The victims' family alleged that Gaganpreet and her husband were treated before Navjot and Sandeep were attended to, despite sustaining serious injuries.
 
- In her statement to the police, Navjot Singh's wife said that she pleaded with Gaganpreet to take her husband to a nearby hospital as he was unconscious and needed immediate treatment.
 
- A case was registered against Gaganpreet Kaur on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Gaganpreet was arrested on Monday after being discharged from the hospital. The other sections that have been invoked include 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).
 
- According to an ANI report, Gaganpreet's counsel, Advocate Vikas Pahwa, claimed that the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the incident contradicts what the Deputy Commissioner of Police said in his press conference.
 
"We read the FIR, which was registered 10 hours after the incident. The incident happened at 1.30 pm and an FIR was filed at 11.30 pm...The information in the FIR contradicts the press conference of the DCP... It seems incorrect", Kaur's advocate said.
 

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

