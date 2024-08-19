Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BMW hit-and-run: Mihir Shah files habeas corpus, seeks immediate release

Shah was arrested on July 9, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area

Mihir shah
Mihir Shah is the main accused in the Mumbai hit-and-run case (Photo: Instagram)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, has moved Bombay High Court claiming he has been illegally detained and has sought immediate release.

Shah was arrested on July 9, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area, killing Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and leaving her husband Pradeep injured. In his habeas corpus (produce the person) petition filed in HC last week, Shah claimed his detention was illegal and that he must be released immediately. A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande is likely to take up the plea for hearing on Wednesday.

Shah (24) is accused of speeding off towards Bandra Worli Sea Link after the accident even as the woman remained on the bonnet of the car and then got entangled in its wheels for a distance of more than 1.5 kilometres. Shah, who fled from the scene, was under the influence of alcohol at the time, as per police. Shah, his father and former Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, as well as their driver Rajrishi Bidawat were arrested in the case. While Rajesh Shah was granted bail, Mihir Shah and Bidawat are presently in judicial custody.


First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

