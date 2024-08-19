Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

1 arrested for sharing photo of Kolkata victim, issuing threat to Mamata

The arrest was made after a complaint was lodged at the Taltala police station

arrest
A person was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly disclosing the identity on social media of the doctor. Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
A person was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly disclosing the identity on social media of the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and issuing threats to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, police said on Monday.

The arrest was made after a complaint was lodged at the Taltala police station, they added.

"A complaint was received that the person with Instagram username 'Kirtisocial' uploaded three stories related to the incident that recently took place at RG Kar MCH, disclosing the picture and identity of the victim," a police officer said.

"At the same time, the accused person also shared two stories against the CM that contained offensive comments and life threats to her. Those were very much provocative in nature and might have created social unrest and promoted hatred among communities," he said.

The accused will be produced before a court, police said.


Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalKolkataArrest

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

