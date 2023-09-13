Home / India News / Bodies of passengers killed in Raj bus accident to be shifted in ambulances

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured

Press Trust of India Bhavnagar
Photo: ANI/Representative

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
The local administration in Rajasthan is arranging ambulances to carry the bodies of passengers killed in the Bharatpur bus accident on Wednesday to their native places in Gujarat, while 33 others will be shifted in a bus, an official said.

The 12 deceased and 11 injured hailed from Dihor village in Bhavnagar district.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured.

"The incident of a road accident near Bharatpur in Rajasthan is very shocking. The pilgrims of Gujarat have lost their lives in the accident. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of all the deceased. I pray to the almighty God for the speedy recovery of the injured pilgrims," Patel posted in Gujarati.

"In this hour of grief, the state government stands by the relatives of the deceased and injured pilgrims," he added.

The Bhavnagar administration is in constant touch with the local administration in Bharatpur, Patel said.

Bhavnagar collector RK Mehta said at least 12 passengers from Gujarat were killed and 11 others injured when a truck crashed into their private bus, which had broken down and been repaired, from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early on Wednesday.

Mehta said the bus was carrying pilgrims from Dihor village in Bhavnagar to Mathura in UP (on pilgrimage).

"Their bus broke down in Bharatpur district early morning and was being repaired when a truck rammed into it from behind. The 12 deceased include those passengers who alighted from the bus (when it was being repaired) and those sitting in the bus. 11 others were injured. 33 other passengers are safe," the collector said.

Mehta said the local administration in Rajasthan has made arrangements for ambulances to carry the bodies to their native places.

"A bus is being arranged to shift 33 other passengers who are safe. We are also in touch with their family members," the collector added.

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

