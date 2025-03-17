Orry, 7 others booked for consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi shrine

Bollywood socialite and influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has landed in legal trouble after being booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly consuming alcohol near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Along with seven others, Orry is accused of violating religious norms and local laws in one of Hinduism’s holiest pilgrimage sites.

FIR registered against Orry and friends in Katra

News agency ANI reported on Monday that an FIR has been filed against eight individuals, including Orry, for consuming alcohol in a prohibited area. “As per police, FIR was registered against eight people, including socialite influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, for allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel located in Katra,” ANI stated.

According to a report by Times Now, the list of accused includes Russian national Anastasila Arzamaskina, who was part of the group accompanying Orry. The FIR, numbered 72/25, was registered at Katra Police Station and names the following individuals: Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina.

The group has been charged with violating an official order from the District Magistrate and allegedly offending religious sentiments by consuming alcohol in an area where such activities are strictly banned. The Cottage Suit area of Katra, where the alleged incident took place, is under strict regulation, prohibiting the consumption of non-vegetarian food and intoxicants due to its proximity to the revered Vaishno Devi shrine.

Probe underway, summons to be issued

A senior official from Reasi Police told Times Now that a special team has been formed to probe the matter. “A special team, under the supervision of SP Katra, Dy SP Katra, and SHO Katra, was formed to investigate the matter. Notices will be sent to all accused individuals, including Orry, instructing them to join the probe,” the official said.

The official also emphasised that strict action will be taken against anyone violating laws at religious sites. “SSP Reasi has reiterated that anyone violating the law, especially by indulging in activities like alcohol or drug consumption at religious sites, will be dealt with strictly,” the official said.

Who is socialite Orry?

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a well-known social media personality, famous for his close ties with Bollywood’s Gen Z and young Millennial stars. A Mumbai resident, Orry is frequently seen at high-profile Bollywood events and parties. He is often spotted alongside actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Urvashi Rautela, and Bhumi Pednekar.