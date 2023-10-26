Home / India News / Focus on strengthening air defence systems: Rajnath to IAF commanders

It is learnt that the commanders are extensively analysing use of various aerial platforms in the Hamas-Israel conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war

ANI
Photo: Twitter @rajnathsingh

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asked the top commanders of the Indian Air Force to examine the rapidly changing global geo-political situation and assess them in the Indian context besides emphasising on the need to bolster its operational readiness.

In an address at the inaugural session of the two-day IAF commanders' conference, Singh also exhorted the top brass of the force to focus on strengthening India's air defence systems and use of drones, noting that new trends have emerged in the field of air warfare.

It is learnt that the commanders are extensively analysing use of various aerial platforms in the Hamas-Israel conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"There are new challenges emanating from the global security scenario. We must always be ready to deal with them," Singh told the commanders at the conference here.

Chief of Air staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other commanders are also carrying out a comprehensive review of the security situation along the border with China and Pakistan.

In his address, Singh emphasised on the need to enhance operational preparedness and highlighted the importance of joint planning and execution of operations by the three services.

Singh urged the IAF commanders to examine the rapidly changing global geo-political situation and assess them in the Indian context, the defence ministry said.

He pointed out that new trends have emerged in the field of air warfare and there is a need to analyse and learn from them to strengthen the defence preparedness.

The defence minister also exhorted the IAF to focus on strengthening the air defence systems, use of drones and making headway in the field of aerospace to protect India's air domain, the ministry said.

It said Singh praised the "stellar role" played by the IAF during the recent humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and other flood affected areas.

He also congratulated the IAF for successfully organising the Air Force Day parade and air display in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were among those present on the occasion.

The commanders will hold wide-ranging deliberations on the IAF's plans for the future with an aim to bolster its combat capabilities, sources said.

They are especially expected to hold extensive deliberations on use of new technologies.

Topics :Rajnath SinghIAFDefence ministry

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 9:31 AM IST

