Ola CEO endorses 70-hour work week, top neurologist warns of severe illness

Following Ola chief executive officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal supporting Narayana Murthy’s recommendation of a 70-hour work week, a top neurologist said that such extended work hours could heighten the likelihood of various severe illnesses and even premature mortality.

Narayan Murthy, in 2023, said that for India to rival developed economies that have shown significant advancement, young people must commit to working 70 hours per week. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a recent podcast, the Ola CEO renewed discussion about the 70-hour work week, saying that he is “fully in sync” with his advice.

However, a Hyderabad-based neurologist said that such long working hours could lead to premature deaths.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sudhir Kumar, from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, said, “Working long hours is associated with increased risk of multiple serious diseases and even premature death.”





Talking about various studies that have shown such results, the neurologist said that “working 55 or more hours per week is associated with a 35 per cent higher risk of a stroke and a 17 per cent higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease, compared to working 35-40 hours a week.”

He mentioned that working over 55 hours per week results in over 800,000 fatalities annually. Additionally, extended work hours increase the likelihood of obesity, prediabetes, and Type 2 diabetes, which are linked to various diseases and premature mortality.

He further added, “People working 69 or more hours a week are more likely to have moderate to severe depressive symptoms than those working 40 hours a week.” He said, CEOs often advocate for extended work hours among their employees to enhance both their company's profitability and their personal wealth.

He added that in the case “where employees fall sick, they can be easily substituted.”

“It is in your best interest to choose an organisation that cares for employees and recommends reasonable working hours- to ensure a better work-life balance,” the neurologist said.