Happy Buddha Purnima 2024: Best Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes & Status

This year, the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima is planned to be celebrated on Thursday, 23 May. The sacred event denotes the birth of Gautama Buddha, considered the founder of Buddhism. It is important to note that the festival is held on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Vaisakha, which falls either in April or May. The followers of Buddhism around the world celebrate the day with extraordinary excitement and fervour.

Buddhists celebrate the day remembering the teachings of Buddha and commit to living a righteous life, following the traditional rituals while seeking the blessings of Lord Buddha. Sending well wishes to your loved ones will help you get your day off to a good start. Help them to remember this auspicious celebration so they can take part in the occasion. Additionally, you can take part in the religious ceremonies.

Happy Buddha Purnima: Wishes and Greetings

• May Buddha's guidance fill our lives with happiness and peace so that we will pass difficult times and experience joy. Buddha Purnima ki Shubhkamnaye.

• May Lord Buddha's teachings inspire you to live a life of honesty, kindness, and love. Happy Buddha Purnima!

• May you get the power to bring peace in your mind and body to attract whatever you imagine for yourself. Happy Buddha Purnima.

• Happy Buddha Purnima to everybody observing this festival. Be happy and positive on this day.

• May Lord Buddha bless you with happiness, prosperity, and peace. May you achieve all that you wish for in life.

• Happy Buddha Purnima! May your life be filled with love and happiness.

• On this Buddha Purnima, embrace the teachings of Lord Buddha and fight all battles smartly. Happy Buddha Purnima.

• May Lord Buddha give you the power to stay calm and positive during your challenging phases and fill you with humility and gratitude during the best days of your life. Happy Buddha Purnima.

• On this auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, may you find the strength to let go of all negativity and embrace inner peace and positivity. Best wishes to you and your family.

• Wishing you a day of peace and positivity. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Buddha Purnima 2024: Quotes

• May the light of Buddha’s teachings shine upon you always. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your loved ones.

• Happy Buddha Purnima! May you find the true meaning of life through the teachings of Buddha. Be kind and helpful towards others.

• May the blessings of Lord Buddha guide you always. Happy Buddha Purnima to you. Wishing you success and prosperity.

• Happy Buddha Purnima! May you be blessed with wisdom and peace. Celebrate this auspicious day with your loved ones.

• Wishing you a peaceful and joyous Buddha Purnima. May your life be filled with joy and happiness.