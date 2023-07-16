India, UAE will keep working closely to further global good: PM Modi

After concluding his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a video bearing highlights from his trip to the Gulf nation and said both the countries will continue to work closely for global good.

Sharing a video on Twitter on Sunday that featured him attending important events in the UAE, PM Modi, wrote, "India and UAE will keep working closely to further global good! Here are highlights from yesterday…"

On July 15, Prime Minister Modi reached Delhi Airport after successfully completing his France and UAE visit.

"Concluding a productive UAE visit. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality," tweeted PM Modi.

Before PM Modi departed for New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the trip was "short but very significant, a landmark in the partnership between India and the UAE."

Briefing about PM Modi's UAE visit, Kwatra said PM Modi held "extensive discussions with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

He also termed the visit to be of "tremendous strategic significance" as it showcased the "deep bond of friendship and trust" between the Prime Minister Modi and the UAE President.

India and the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) last year and since the signing of that important strategic landmark agreement between the two countries, the trade and economic partnership and engagement has grown significantly between the two countries, Kwatra said.

He noted that "visit this time puts together another pillar of that strategic economic partnership in a couple of important ways."

The Foreign Secretary also said that PM Modi's visit will perhaps open-up "new pathways for India" to look at structuring similar partnership with other countries both in the region and beyond.

PM Modi arrived in UAE on Saturday and was received by Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the airport.

On his arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport, PM Modi also received a ceremonial welcome.

During his visit, the Prime Minister met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Further, COP28 President-designate, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber also called on PM Modi and the two leaders held discussions on wide-ranging issues.

PM Modi assured India's support to UAE for its COP28 Presidency as well.

Prime Minister Modi was accorded a grand welcome in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the iconic Burj Khalifa was illuminated with the colours of the Indian flag.

As a part of the light-and-sound show at the Burj on Friday, setting the stage for PM Modi's arrival to the Gulf nation on an official visit, the skyscraper also showcased his picture, followed by a text that read, "Welcome Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The PM emplaned for the UAE on Saturday after concluding his two-day visit to France.

PM Modi called his France visit "memorable", adding that it was more remarkable as he participated in the Bastille Day celebrations. He also expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality.

During his two-day official visit to France, PM Modi participated in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, on Friday. He visited France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, a 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade," the PMO said in a statement.