Meghalaya govt appoints 4-member Education Commission to recommend reforms

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
The Meghalaya government has appointed Sherwin May Sungoh, head of the Education department of the North Eastern Hill University, as the chairperson of a four-member State Education Commission, officials said on Sunday.

The commission will recommend reforms and policy changes for promoting quality education in schools, colleges and institutions of higher and technical education, they said.

The other members of the Education commission are former UPSC chairman David Reid Syiemlieh, former MBOSE executive chairman Tony TC Marak and education secretary Ambrose Ch Marak who will be the member secretary, they said.

According to a notification, the commission will also be assisted by 12 co-opted members and its term will be for two years.

"The Education Commission will recommend concrete solutions and strategic intervention and policy decisions for ushering reforms in the school and higher education system from the perspective of NEP 2020 and fulfilling its various principles and articulation," the notification said.

The commission was also tasked with advising the Meghalaya government on matters related to the school and college system, salary and school/college structures, school management functioning and accountability, it added.

Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma said the commission will also examine the major issues that are impacting the education sector in Meghalaya, their performance, finances, and accountability.

He said the commission will also ensure the establishment of effective mechanisms to ensure pay parity of teachers under different aided categories with government teachers.

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

