Key roads remain waterlogged in Delhi as Yamuna continues to be in spate

Visuals showed ITO, Red Fort and the Ring Road areas showed persistent and heavy waterlogging even on Sunday.

The water level, which had breached the danger mark, flooding vast swathes of the national capital and resulting in a raging blame game between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, was recorded at 206.02 metres at 8 am on Sunday.

Key arterial roads and nearby areas in the national capital remained affected on Sunday due to waterlogging from fresh showers while the Yamuna continued to be in spate.

Drone visuals also showed waters from the overflowing Yamuna sneaking into the iconic Red Fort wall, near the Ring Road.

Further, Delhi's Akshardham and the walled city area near Kashmere Gate continued to remain inundated with drone visuals showing the extent of flooding there.

However, the water level on the stretch of road from Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate has started to recede. The same comes as a huge respite for locals in the area, who had been literally marooned over the last few days due to excessive flooding on account of record rainfall and release of water into the Yamuna.

Meanwhile, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan on Saturday late night as the Yamuna continued to be in spate, officials said.

Hundreds of people, who were rescued from low-lying areas by the NDRF personnel, spent the night at a relief camp in Mayur Vihar.

Fresh showers lashed various parts of the national capital on Saturday, leading to extensive waterlogging at arterial stretches and bringing traffic to a crawl.

