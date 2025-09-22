Mercury rises in Delhi as monsoon withdraws; east India braces for rain

Delhi residents woke up to a warmer Monday morning, with humid conditions marking the first day of the festival of Navratri.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies throughout the week, with maximum temperatures between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius and minimums around 23 to 25 degrees Celsius. Dry northwesterly winds and strong sunlight will make conditions hotter.

The city last received rain on September 18 and 19, totalling 52 mm. Despite only eight rainy days this month, Delhi has recorded 136.1 mm, above the monthly normal of 123.5 mm. The monsoon withdrawal line passes through Bhatinda, Fatehabad, Pilani, Ajmer, Deesa, and Bhuj and is expected to progress further over northwest India in 24 hours.

Air quality in Delhi remained moderate, with the AQI recorded at 135 at 8 am on September 22, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Monsoon continues to retreat The southwest monsoon is gradually retreating from northwest India. The withdrawal line currently passes through Bhatinda, Fatehabad, Pilani, Ajmer, Deesa, and Bhuj. Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal from parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 to 48 hours. With the retreat, Delhi and surrounding areas are expected to experience mainly clear skies and rising temperatures, marking the start of the dry, post-monsoon period.

