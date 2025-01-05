Booster shot as Medicity set to come up in 200 acres area in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government will develop a Medicity in 200 acres with world-class health facilities in Nava Raipur, the upcoming new capital of the state.

Under the project, health facilities with about 5,000 bed capacity would be developed via private investment.

Besides multispecialty hospitals, the Medicity will have medical colleges, hostels, diagnostic centres, dharamshalas and hotels to be developed under the commercial integrated development model.

The fully-equipped Medicity will provide health facilities not only to Chhattisgarh but also to neighbouring states, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

The state government is also planning to develop the Medicity as a medical tourism centre also. “For this, efforts are also being made to operate international flights from Swami Vivekananda Airport at Raipur,” Sai said.

He added that development of Medicity near the airport in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar will give Chhattisgarh a new identity in medical tourism at the international level.

The chief minister said the state would provide excellent health facilities to the people in Nava Raipur’s Atal Nagar.

Nava Raipur’s Atal Nagar Development Authority, the nodal agency developing the new capital city, has earmarked 200 acres, Chhattisgarh’s finance and housing minister O P Choudhary informed.

Choudhary added that the state government has proposed to link the ambitious Medicity project with the central healthcare scheme in future.

According to experts, the state has been endowed with all the ingredients to become a model state for medical tourism in the country.

Chhattisgarh is full of forests and one of the best places for ayurvedic researchers. So, opening an ayurvedic treatment centre will become popular among foreigners, they said.

There is also a vast scope for herbal tourism in Chhattisgarh as it is being promoted as a herbal state with over 500 species of medicinal plants.