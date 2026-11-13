BPCL says E20 petrol meets quality standards, clarifies viral test image

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday sought to dispel concerns over the ethanol content of E20 petrol, saying a photograph circulating on social media from a fuel-quality demonstration in Karnataka was captured before the testing process had been completed and did not represent the final test result.

Clarifying the controversy, the state-owned oil marketing company in a statement said the image showed an intermediate stage of an ethanol separation test, in which the mixture of petrol and water initially turns hazy or milky before the two layers separate completely.

The photograph was inadvertently shared before the separation process was complete, following which the officer concerned promptly removed the post to prevent misinterpretation, BPCL said. The sample tested was found to be within prescribed specifications, it added.

The clarification comes amid public scrutiny of E20 petrol, which contains 20 per cent ethanol blended with petrol, over concerns about fuel quality and the accuracy of ethanol blending. The controversy over E20 petrol has centred on consumer concerns that fuel sold as containing 20 per cent ethanol may, in some instances, contain higher proportions, raising questions about compliance with prescribed quality standards. The Karnataka government has alleged that oil marketing companies are selling petrol with ethanol content significantly above the prescribed 20 per cent E20 limit, with tests on samples collected from seven districts reportedly recording levels as high as 31.2 per cent.

The concerns have gained traction on social media, including after a BPCL demonstration in Karnataka appeared to show an inconclusive ethanol separation test. The Centre and the three state-run oil companies have rejected the allegations, saying their tests found all 893 samples across 27 states and Union Territories, including 56 from Karnataka, within the prescribed 19-21 per cent range. They have questioned the state's sampling and testing methodology and called for joint testing. Explaining the testing procedure, BPCL said its officers had been conducting demonstrations at fuel stations across Karnataka as part of a consumer awareness initiative. The test involves mixing 100 ml of E20 ethanol-blended motor spirit with 30 ml of water to separate the ethanol from petrol. The mixture initially appears cloudy, a normal stage of the process, and requires time for the layers to separate fully.

BPCL said the quality of E20 petrol sold through its retail outlets is monitored under established quality-assurance mechanisms and complies with the applicable Bureau of Indian Standards specification, IS 17021. The company also cited a nationwide quality-monitoring exercise conducted by oil marketing companies in coordination with the Centre for High Technology (CHT), covering 893 E20 samples across 27 states and Union Territories. All samples were found to be within the prescribed ethanol content range of 19-21 per cent, it said. Of these, 280 samples were tested by BPCL, which said the results reaffirmed compliance with quality standards. The findings are significant as India expands the use of ethanol-blended petrol as part of its efforts to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, lower emissions and support domestic ethanol producers. E20 blending has also drawn consumer attention over questions relating to fuel quality, vehicle compatibility and mileage.