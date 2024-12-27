Prashant Kishor gives ultimatum to Bihar govt, vows to lead BPSC protest

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor on Thursday issued a warning to the Bihar government, demanding a resolution to the grievances of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants within three days. Otherwise, he will personally join the protests and lead from the front.

Speaking to students at Gardanibagh in Patna, Kishore flayed the recent police lathi-charge on protesting students and called upon the NDA government to take urgent steps.

“The government must sit with student representatives and consider seriously the demand for re-examining the examinations. Unhappily, yesterday, a student committed suicide. The government must right away announce Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the bereaved family,” said Kishore.

Leaders rally against police actions

Giving an ‘ultimatum’ to the state government, he said, “If the issue is not resolved in three days and the students decide to continue the protests, I will lead them myself.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also weighed in, condemning the use of force against the students. “They shouldn’t have done this. It’s wrong,” he said. Meanwhile, police officers said that only “gentle force” was required to handle the situation, and they dismissed reports of hurt protesters.

Why are students protesting in Patna?

Since December 13, BPSC aspirants have been protesting outside the commission’s office in Patna demanding the cancellation of the recently conducted examination due to alleged irregularities regarding leaked question papers, their delay in distribution, and even torn answer sheets. Students raised several questions over the credibility of the examination process, calling for a fair re-conduction of the exam.

Candidates have raised serious concerns about question paper leaks and disruptions at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna, where delays further exacerbated the situation. In response, the BPSC cancelled the examination at Bapu Centre while maintaining that tests held at other centers across Bihar remain unaffected. The commission has promised a re-examination exclusively for candidates affected at the Bapu Centre.