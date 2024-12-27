British covered up truth, filled minds of Indians with lies: RSS Chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the Britishers tried to hide the truth and filled the minds of people with lies. He further added that the Britishers due to their power and our ignorance planted lies.

"The British covered up the truth and filled the minds of the people of our country with many lies. One of them was that most of the people seen in India today have come from outside. At that time, the Dravidians had driven them into the jungle. Then came the Aryans who pushed the Dravidians further back. They say that the history of our country is such that someone came from outside, beat up the people here and became the king himself. To rule is not in the blood of the people of this country, they are like people who have come to live in a Dharamshala. They planted this lie in our minds due to their power and our ignorance. This theory has been rejected all over the world, no one believes in it and there is a lot of evidence about it. But it is still taking time to get it out of people's minds," said the RSS chief while addressing the 70th Founders' Day of Somalwar Educational Institute.

Earlier on Monday, addressing the Mahanubhav Ashram Shatakpurti Samaroh, RSS Chief Bhagwat urged different sects to work and explain their religion to its followers as misunderstanding of religion leads to atrocities in the world.

He stated that there have been atrocities in the world due to a misunderstanding of religion. It is necessary to have a society that interprets the religion correctly. Religion is very important, it should be taught properly. Religion has to be understood, if it is not understood properly then half knowledge of religion will lead to 'Adharma'.

He further stated that improper and incomplete knowledge of religion leads to 'Adharma'. All the oppression and atrocities happening in the world in the name of religion have happened due to misunderstandings about religion. That is why, it is required for the sects to work and explain their religion.