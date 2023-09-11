Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Saudi's Crown Prince Salman Al Saud to meet PM Modi today
Latest LIVE: Saudi's Crown Prince Salman Al Saud to meet PM Modi today

Sep 11 2023
Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House today. Notably, the Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit.Read More

8:40 AM Sep 23

All-party meeting in Mumbai on Monday to discuss Maratha quota: Ajit Pawar

8:39 AM Sep 23

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince to meet PM Modi at Hyderabad House today

9:30 AM

Health ministry to run wellness drives during 'Seva Pakhwada' starting on PM Modi's 73rd birthday: Mandaviya

The Centre has decided to run several healthcare programmes during 'Seva Pakhwada', starting September 17, coinciding with the 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The programmes will be launched under the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), which is scheduled to be launched by President Droupadi Murmu on September 13 virtually.

9:14 AM

US outreach to Vietnam about providing stability, says President Biden

President Joe Biden said Sunday his visit to Vietnam to showcase stronger ties with Hanoi was not about trying to start a cold war with China, but rather was part of a broader effort to provide global stability by building US relationships throughout Asia at a time of tensions with Beijing.

It's not about containing China, Biden said at a news conference in Vietnam's capital after attending the Group of 20 summit in India. It's about having a stable base.

8:58 AM

Karnataka traffic police issues advisory for 'Bengaluru Bandh' today

Bengaluru traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for the public to plan accordingly after Karnataka State Private Vehicles Owner Association's call for 'Bengaluru Bandh' on Monday.

"There might be disruption in operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses and auto ricksha

8:41 AM

TDP chief, ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu reaches Rajamundry central jail

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu reached Rajamundry central jail in the early hours of Monday after being remanded to judicial custody in a corruption case.
 
According to the police, the former CM has been allotted an upper block in Sneha Wing of the jail to reside until further procedure alongside prisoner number 7691. The TDP chief's son Nara Lokesh and other party leaders also reached the central jail.

8:40 AM

All-party meeting in Mumbai on Monday to discuss Maratha quota: Ajit Pawar

An all-party meeting has been convened in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the Maratha quota issue, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.
 
Addressing a rally in Kolhapur city, nearly 380 km from Mumbai, on Sunday he said several people from the Maratha community were rich but many were poor and needed help. "While giving the reservation to the Maratha community, it must be ensured that Other Backward Classes are not affected. Only discussions and meetings will solve this issue," Ajit Pawar added.

8:39 AM

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince to meet PM Modi at Hyderabad House today

Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House today.
 
Notably, the Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit. "During this visit, he will attend the G20 Summit being hosted in India on September 9-10, 2023 and will continue his stay in India on September 11, 2023 for the State visit," the Ministry of External Affairs had said earlier.

