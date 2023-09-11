Latest LIVE: Saudi's Crown Prince Salman Al Saud to meet PM Modi today

Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House today. Notably, the Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit. An all-party meeting has been convened in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the Maratha quota issue, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said. Addressing a rally in Kolhapur city, nearly 380 km from Mumbai, on Sunday he said several people from the Maratha community were rich but many were poor and needed help. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu reached Rajamundry central jail in the early hours of Monday after being remanded to judicial custody in a corruption case. According to the police, the former CM has been allotted an upper block in Sneha Wing of the jail to reside until further procedure alongside prisoner number 7691. Read More