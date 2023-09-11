Latest LIVE: Saudi's Crown Prince Salman Al Saud to meet PM Modi today
Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House today. Notably, the Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit. ...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Narendra Modi N Chandrababu Naidu Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Hyderabad ajit pawar Mumbai Maratha quota Maratha reservation All-party meet Telugu Desam Party corruption cases
First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 8:38 AM IST