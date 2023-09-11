Confirmation

Latest LIVE: Saudi's Crown Prince Salman Al Saud to meet PM Modi today

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Saudi Crown Prince, PM Modi, Joe Biden

Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House today. Notably, the Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit. ...Read More

Topics : Narendra Modi N Chandrababu Naidu Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Hyderabad ajit pawar Mumbai Maratha quota Maratha reservation All-party meet Telugu Desam Party corruption cases

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 8:38 AM IST

