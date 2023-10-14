LIVE: India, Sri Lanka embarking on new chapter in economic ties, says PM

India and Sri Lanka are embarking on a new chapter in diplomatic and economic relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he hailed the launch of a ferry service between the two nations as an "important milestone" in strengthening ties. Addressing the event to launch ferry services between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, via a video message, Modi said the ferry service brings alive all historical and cultural connections.
A second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Tel Aviv in Israel, under Operation Ajay, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday morning. The evacuated Indian nationals were welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, at the airport. He welcomed Indian nationals with a handshake and folded hands. Palestinian militant group Hamas, which attacked Israel last week taking more than 1,000 innocent lives, is worse than al-Qaeda, US President Joe Biden said Friday. "The more we learned about the attack, the more horrifying it becomes. More than 1,000 innocent lives lost, including at least 27 Americans," Biden said at the top of his remarks on Hydrogen Hubs in Philadelphia.
BJP on Friday threatened to hold a massive rally in the city after Durga Puja against the alleged corruption in the utilisation of MGNREGA funds in rural Bengal. It provoked a sharp retort from the ruling TMC, which accused the saffron camp of diverting attention from legitimate demands for the release of overdue state funds.
Must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar temples in Kumaon: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in Uttarakhand was special adding that one must visit these holy sites for their natural beauty and divinity.
In a post on X (former Twitter), PM Modi said, "If someone were to ask me- if there is one place you must visit in Uttarakhand which place would it be, I would say you must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of the state. The natural beauty and divinity will leave you spellbound."
"Of course, Uttarakhand has many well-known places worth visiting and I have also visited the state very often. This includes the sacred places of Kedarnath and Badrinath, which are the most memorable experiences. But, to return to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples after many years has been special," he said.
MP: Special puja performed at Mahakaleshwar temple for victory of team India
Ahead of India's blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday, a special worship was performed at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district for the victory of team India.
Priests of the temple performed the special worship while reciting a special mantra inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and wished for the victory of the Indian team on the occasion. They also prayed for India to clinch the World Cup.
"Today there is a big match between India and Pakistan in the cricket world cup 2023. This big match is not less than a festival in India. As every festival starts with the prayers of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva), today in the same way all the priests of the temple have prayed to Lord Mahakal for the victory of the Indian team," a priest Gaurav Sharma told ANI.
Rajasthan: 4 people dead, 17 injured after bus collides with trolly in Pratapgarh
Four people were killed and around seventeen injured after a bus carrying passengers collided with a trolley in Pratapgarh district in the early hours of Saturday.
At around five in the morning, a bus carrying a group of 41 passengers, who had set out from their villages Lamba Dabra and Kataron Ka Khera to visit Sanwaliyaji and Shani Maharaj, collided with a trolley in Sohagpur.
Inderjit Yadav, Collector of Pratapgarh District said, "Four people have died in the accident and around seventeen people are injured. The entire medical team is engaged to treat them. They are being given all the facilities needed. Myself and the Superintendent of Police (SP) have met the injured people. More details will come up after the investigation."
35 workers from Odisha held captive in Laos, CM asks officers to bring them back
A group of 35 labourers from Odisha alleged that they were held captive by a company in Laos for which they were working.
Urging the government to bring them back, the labourers in a video clip said the plywood company stopped its operations about one-and-a-half-months ago, but they were neither allowed to return nor paid wages.
The workers from Rajkanika block of Kendrapara district alleged that the company had also forcibly taken away their passports.
Delhi air in 'poor' zone on Saturday, min temp 2 notches above normal
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 21.4 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, officials said.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 260, in the 'poor' category, around 8 am.
The IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.
After transfer of four officers on ECI directives, MP govt fills posts
The Madhya Pradesh government has filled the posts of two district collectors and as many superintendents of police (SPs) in the state, which fell vacant after the officials were transferred following the Election Commission of India's (ECI) directives, an official said.
The ECI on Wednesday ordered the transfer of several top police and administrative officers, including 25 police commissioners and superintendents of police, nine district magistrates and four secretaries and special secretaries, in the five poll-going states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram - after finding laxity in their work.
In Madhya Pradesh, four officers were transferred following the poll panel's directives.
Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ferry service between India and Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade and reinforce the longstanding bonds between the two countries.
In his message delivered virtually during the flag-off event of the ferry service from India's Nagapattinam to Sri Lanka, he said that during the recent visit of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, they jointly adopted a vision document for the economic partnership between the two countries.
"Connectivity is the central theme of this partnership," he said.
Massive fire breaks out at godown in Howrah, 11 engines working to douse it
A massive fire broke out at a godown in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday morning, officials said.
The fire broke out at the godown of homegrown FMCG maker Emami in Bhagabatipur in Sankrail police station area around 6.30 am, they said.
Eleven fire engines are working to bring the blaze under control, they added.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said, adding that there were no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.
WHO pleads for reversal of Gaza evacuation order to reduce suffering
Amid the raging Israel-Hamas war, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has appealed for the urgent establishment of a humanitarian corridor for safe aid delivery as due to ongoing airstrikes and closed borders, civilians have no safe place to go.
Israel's military told 1.1 million people in northern Gaza to evacuate their homes immediately, as it appears to prepare to ramp up retaliation for Hamas' October 7 terror attacks, CNN reported on Friday.
The WHO has "joined the wider United Nations in appealing to Israel to immediately rescind orders for the evacuation of over 1 million people living north of Wadi Gaza," it said in an official statement on Friday.
Putin stresses Israel's right to defend itself but calls for independent Palestine state
Acknowledging Israel's right to self-defence in the face of Hamas' attacks of "unprecedented brutality," Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised the "creation of an independent Palestine state with East Jerusalem as its capital" to resolve the issue, TASS reported.
Russia proceeds "from the postulate, a negotiated solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has no alternatives," said Putin while speaking at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit here on Friday.
"The negotiations' goal should be the implementation of the United Nations' two-state formula, which implies the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting in peace and security with Israel, which, of course, as we have seen, has come under an attack of unprecedented brutality. Of course, it has the right to defend itself. It has the right to ensure its peaceful existence," Putin said at the summit, stressing that "it is crucial to work for resolving this issue by peaceful means."
Switzerland only country to celebrate 75 years of friendship with India: Swiss envoy
In a joyous celebration of the enduring friendship between the two countries, Switzerland Ambassador Ralf Heckner said, "Switzerland is the only country that is celebrating 75 years of friendship with India".
The occasion, marked by a unique Swiss Art Night, emphasised the deep-seated values of peace, unity, and artistic collaboration that have characterised this remarkable partnership.
Addressing the event, Ambassador Heckner emphasised that seventy-five years ago, India chose Switzerland as its first friend and partner, signing a friendship treaty that envisioned perpetual peace and unalterable friendship between the two nations.
Operation Ajay: Second flight with 235 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi
A second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Tel Aviv in Israel, under Operation Ajay, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday morning.
The evacuated Indian nationals were welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, at the airport. He welcomed Indian nationals with a handshake and folded hands.
People were seen hugging and embracing their families and relatives as they arrived back in New Delhi with a feeling of relief but minds full of ordeal.
Chhattisgarh assembly polls: Naxal-affected Bastar villages to vote for the first time in 40 years
Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district are going to be special as residents of 40 naxal-affected villages here will get a chance to vote for the first time in 40 years.
Earlier, these naxal-affected villages were so dangerous that it was not possible to conduct polling in them safely.
There are 40 highly Naxal-affected villages where polling booths will be established for voting after 40 years.120 polling stations are being reopened in these villages on Saturday
Sonia Gandhi arrives in Chennai to attend DMK Women's Rights Conference
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has arrived in Chennai to attend the DMK Women's Rights Conference on Saturday.
They were received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and T R Balu at the airport.
The conference, which will be chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, will press the central government for the immediate implementation of a 33 per cent reservation of women in Parliament and state assemblies.
Telangana job aspirant ends life; Cong, BJP blame BRS govt for 'failing' to conduct recruitment exam
A 23-year-old woman, who was preparing for competitive exams, allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan of her hostel room in Ashok Nagar here, leading to a protest by government jobs aspirants in the locality, police said on Saturday.
Ashok Nagar is a hub of coaching centres and job aspirants.
While the police said the woman, a native of Warangal, took the extreme step on Friday night due to personal issues, the protesters claimed that she ended her life since she was not getting a job and the state Public Service Commission has postponed the group-2 service exam recently.
A large number of job aspirants gathered at the spot and raised slogans against the state government. They also tried to prevent the police from taking the woman's body to a hospital.
Hamas attacks most murderous assault on Jews since Holocaust: US Congress
The brutal attacks by Hamas are the most murderous assault on the Jews since the Holocaust in Europe, influential lawmakers told eminent Indian-Americans who have rallied behind Israel.
Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a barrage of air strikes in Southern Israel on last Saturday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in response launched multiple attacks targeting Hamas' key infrastructure. So far, over 2,000 people have been killed in Israel and the Gaza Strip in the biggest escalation in decades between the two sides.
"The terrorist attacks in Israel committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians over the last week are the most sweeping, murderous assault on Jews that have taken place since the Holocaust in Europe," Congressman Jamie Raskin told a group of Indian-Americans at an event organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS).