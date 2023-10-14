close
LIVE: 2nd Op Ajay flight with 235 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here

Operation Ajay

Indian nationals evacuated from Israel under Operation Ajay (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 9:24 AM IST
A second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Tel Aviv in Israel, under Operation Ajay, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday morning. The evacuated Indian nationals were welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, at the airport. He welcomed Indian nationals with a handshake and folded hands.

Palestinian militant group Hamas, which attacked Israel last week taking more than 1,000 innocent lives, is worse than al-Qaeda, US President Joe Biden said Friday. "The more we learned about the attack, the more horrifying it becomes. More than 1,000 innocent lives lost, including at least 27 Americans," Biden said at the top of his remarks on Hydrogen Hubs in Philadelphia.

BJP on Friday threatened to hold a massive rally in the city after Durga Puja against the alleged corruption in the utilisation of MGNREGA funds in rural Bengal. It provoked a sharp retort from the ruling TMC, which accused the saffron camp of diverting attention from legitimate demands for the release of overdue state funds.



First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 8:56 AM IST

