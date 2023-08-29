LIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has summoned the monsoon session of the Assembly on August 29, according to a notification. The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Monday recommended convening the session on that day. The governor hereby summons the 4th session of 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet at 11 am, on Tuesday, the 29th August," the notification said.

A nationwide 'Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan' campaign has been launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure that the party secures maximum votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This nationwide campaign was launched by the BJP on August 25 to help register new voters, include people who have shifted, remove doubtful voters and correct voter card details.