Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Two dead, 12 rescued as building collapses in UP's Barabanki
LiveNew Update

Latest LIVE: Two dead, 12 rescued as building collapses in UP's Barabanki

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative image

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 8:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Two people have died and 12 were rescued while four are still trapped under the debris as a three-storey building collapsed here in the early hours of Monday, police said. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the relief and rescue work, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.Read More

Key Events

8:14 AM Sep 23

Two dead, 12 rescued as three-storey building collapses in UP's Barabanki

8:48 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to flag off Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in Jaisalmer today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) and Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) today. He will flag off the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ from Jaisalmer at 1.00 pm and ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Neemuch at 4.30 pm.
 

8:44 AM

Leaders besieged by thorny issues as they hold ASEAN summit without Biden

Southeast Asian leaders led by Indonesian host President Joko Widodo are gathering in their final summit this year, besieged by divisive issues with no solutions in sight: Myanmar's deadly civil strife, new flare-ups in the disputed South China Sea, and the longstanding United States-China rivalry.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings will open Tuesday in the Indonesian capital Jakarta under tight security. The absence of U.S. President Joe Biden, who typically attends, adds to the already somber backdrop of the 10-state bloc's traditional show of unity and group handshakes.

8:30 AM

Commercial gaming regulator established in UAE as federal authority

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has been officially established in the United Arab Emirates as a federal authority to introduce a world-leading regulatory framework for national lottery and commercial gaming.

Globally respected regulator Kevin Mullally has been appointed as CEO. He brings over 30 years of experience in national and international gaming regulation to the GCGRA.

8:16 AM

Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation meeting today

The meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation is slated to take place on Monday at 12 pm, the Chief Minister's Office informed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will also attend the meeting, the CMO added. Earlier on Saturday, Shinde said that the state government was committed to providing reservations to the Maratha community.

 

8:15 AM

US presidential candidate Ramaswamy calls for 'strategic clarity' on Taiwan

It is vital for US national security interest to ensure that China does not acquire sole control of the global semiconductor supply chain, Ramaswamy said in a statement on Sunday amidst increasing tension with China on the Taiwan issue.

Accordingly, the US should shift from strategic ambiguity to strategic clarity: commit to affirmatively defend Taiwan against Chinese annexation until the US achieves semiconductor independence, at which point the US should resume its current posture of strategic ambiguity, he said.

8:14 AM

Two dead, 12 rescued as three-storey building collapses in UP's Barabanki

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the relief and rescue work, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

"Around 3 am in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki...We have rescued 12 people...we have got information that three-four people are likely still trapped under the debris.. two have died," he added. Further details are awaited.

Topics :Eknath ShindeUttar PradeshBuilding CollapseDeath tollrescueUS presidential electionIndian AmericanTaiwanBeijingMaharashtraMaratha reservation

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI