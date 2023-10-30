Home / India News / LIVE: Death toll in Andhra train accident rises to 13, at least 50 injured
LIVE: Death toll in Andhra train accident rises to 13, at least 50 injured

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 9:38 AM IST
The number of casualties in the train accident on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh rose to 13 while 50 people were injured, Superintendent of Police M Deepika said on Monday. Officials of the East Coast Railway (ECR) said that at around 7 pm on Sunday, the Palasa passenger train hit the Rayagada passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli, about 40 Km from here, causing three coaches to derail.

The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering near this port city has risen to three, according to an official statement. A 12-year-old girl, identified as Libina from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district, succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Monday at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital. In the statement issued by the hospital's medical board, the girl was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning with severe burns covering 95 per cent of her body.

BJP State President and Union Minister G Krishan Reddy said that they will cancel Muslim reservations and extend the benefit to members of the Backward Classes (BC) communities if voted to power in Telangana, a statement from Telangana BJP Office said. He has also stated that the campaign by the BJP will be intensified from November 3 in which a large number of Union Ministers and central leaders participate."

Key Events

8:42 AM

PM Modi to visit Gujarat for 2 days, launch projects worth Rs 5,950 crore

8:30 AM

Kalamassery blasts: Toll rises to 3 as 12-year-old girl succumbs to wounds

8:29 AM

Andhra train accident: 13 dead, 50 injured after 2 passengers train collided

9:38 AM

"Severe COVID patients must avoid over-work" says Health Minister after rising heart attack cases

Amid the rising heart attack cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that people who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not do hard work or strenous exercises for some time to avoid heart attacks.

The Union Health Minister has cited an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) research.

9:10 AM

Odisha: RTI activist-turned-politician held in harassment case filed by Dutee Chand

The Odisha Police has arrested Right to Information (RTI) activist-turned-politician Pradip Pradhan in connection with a mental harassment case filed by sprinter Dutee Chand in 2021.

The Mahila police station under the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested Pradhan, who is also the secretary of the new political outfit Mo Dala'. Dutee had lodged a complaint against Pradhan and some persons, alleging that she was mentally harassed for her poor performance in Olympics two years ago, officials said.

8:48 AM

Maratha reservation: CM Shinde to chair Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee meeting today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will chair the Maratha Reservation-related cabinet sub-committee meeting today at Mumbai's Sahyadri guest house.

The meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee will be conducted to discuss the way forward in finding a solution to providing reservation to the Maratha community

As per a release issued by the state government, the meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for Maratha Reservation and Facilities was scheduled to be held on Monday, October 30 in Mantralaya, the government building.

8:42 AM

PM Modi to visit Gujarat for 2 days, launch projects worth Rs 5,950 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth Rs 5,950 crore at a function in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Monday, the first day of his two-day visit to the state.

The PM will begin his visit by offering prayers at Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district. He will then leave for Dabhoda village in Kheralu taluka of Mehsana for a public function where he will launch various projects and address a gathering.

8:40 AM

Odisha to spend Rs 2,000 cr for disaster resilient infrastructure: Patnaik

The Odisha government will spend Rs 2,000 crore to build disaster-resilient infrastructure in the state, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of the 'disaster preparedness day' on Sunday.

While addressing the gathering at an event organised in Bhubaneswar to recall the devastating Super Cyclone that hit the state on this day in 1999, through video conference, Patnaik said that "the natural disasters have become a major challenge for Odisha, however, the state has always tried and successfully dealt with the disasters." "The Bahanaga triple-train tragedy that took place earlier this year in Balasore district is an example of the preparedness of the State government to tackle the disasters", he said.

8:35 AM

Protection of civilians is paramount: UN chief amid Israel-Hamas conflict

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday said that the protection of civilians is "paramount" and added that the laws of war establish clear rules to protect the life of humans and respect humanitarian concerns.

Taking to X, Guterres stated, "The protection of civilians is paramount. The Laws of War establish clear rules to protect human life and respect humanitarian concerns. Those laws cannot be contorted for the sake of expedience." Guterres, who is in Nepal on a four-day visit, offered condolences to the families of the 10 Nepali students killed in Hamas attacks on Israel. He wished for the safe return of Bipin Joshi, a Nepali citizen who is missing. He called for "immediate and unconditional release" of all hostages in Gaza.

8:31 AM

Will cancel minority reservations after coming to power in Telangana: Reddy

BJP State President and Union Minister G Krishan Reddy said that they will cancel Muslim reservations and extend the benefit to members of the Backward Classes (BC) communities if voted to power in Telangana, a statement from Telangana BJP Office said.

He has also stated that the campaign by the BJP will be intensified from November 3 in which a large number of Union Ministers and central leaders participate." Addressing a gathering after admitting several leaders from BRS and other parties from Adilabad and Peddapalli districts at the party office in Nampally on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said the nomination process will commence in the next 2- 3 days.

8:30 AM

Kalamassery blasts: Toll rises to 3 as 12-year-old girl succumbs to wounds

The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering near this port city has risen to three, according to an official statement.

A 12-year-old girl, identified as Libina from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district, succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Monday at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital.

In the statement issued by the hospital's medical board, the girl was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning with severe burns covering 95 per cent of her body.

8:29 AM

Andhra train accident: 13 dead, 50 injured after 2 passengers train collided

The number of casualties in the train accident on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh rose to 13 while 50 people were injured, Superintendent of Police M Deepika said on Monday. Officials of the East Coast Railway (ECR) said that at around 7 pm on Sunday, the Palasa passenger train hit the Rayagada passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli, about 40 Km from here, causing three coaches to derail.

Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the ECR, last night said at least nine people were killed in the incident. However, according to the police the death toll on Monday morning rose to 13.

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 8:22 AM IST

