LIVE: Death toll in Andhra train accident rises to 13, at least 50 injured

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
train collision

Photo: ANI

The number of casualties in the train accident on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh rose to 13 while 50 people were injured, Superintendent of Police M Deepika said on Monday. Officials of the East Coast Railway (ECR) said that at around 7 pm on Sunday, the Palasa passenger train hit the Rayagada passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli, about 40 Km from here, causing three coaches to derail.

The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering near this port city has risen to three, according to an official statement. A 12-year-old girl, identified as Libina from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district, succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Monday at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital. In the statement issued by the hospital's medical board, the girl was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning with severe burns covering 95 per cent of her body.

BJP State President and Union Minister G Krishan Reddy said that they will cancel Muslim reservations and extend the benefit to members of the Backward Classes (BC) communities if voted to power in Telangana, a statement from Telangana BJP Office said. He has also stated that the campaign by the BJP will be intensified from November 3 in which a large number of Union Ministers and central leaders participate."



First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 8:22 AM IST

