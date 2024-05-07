LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal's interim bail plea today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea today. The top court had earlier said that it would consider granting interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. "We will keep the matter on Tuesday morning now, and since it is going to take time, we may hear you on the questions of interim bail due to the elections... so please be prepared to answer on that," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener is behind bars for more than a month after the ED arrested him in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
Sunita Williams' third trip to space has been postponed as the launch of the Boeing Starliner was aborted because of a technical glitch. No new date has been announced for the launch. The Boeing Starliner was set to launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida's Cape Canaveral at 8.04 am India time. Just minutes before the lift-off, the launch of the Atlas V rocket was called off.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Monday suggested an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding for the AAP from the banned separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Calling it a “conspiracy”, the AAP slammed Saxena's recommendation. Saxena wrote to the Union Home Secretary, seeking an NIA investigation, acting on a complaint from Ashoo Mongia of the World Hindu Federation.
Delhi lieutenant governor seeks NIA probe against CM Arvind Kejriwal , AAP says ‘BJP agent’ plot
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Monday suggested an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding for the AAP from the banned separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Calling it a “conspiracy”, the AAP slammed Saxena's recommendation.
Waiting for results of India's investigation into Pannun's murder: US
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller was responding to a question at his daily news conference on the allegations that Indian government officials were involved in a plot to assassinate Pannun, a US citizen and a separatist Sikh leader. "They (Indian government) opened a committee of inquiry to look into the matter, and that work is ongoing; we'll wait to see the results. But we made it very clear that it's something that we are taking seriously and we think they, too, should take this seriously," Miller told reporters.
Thunderstorms lash southern districts of West Bengal; six dead
A Disaster Management Department official stated that six people, including a married couple, died in different districts of south Bengal, including in Nadia, Purulia and Purba Bardhaman district. Heavy rain lashed Kolkata and other districts in the region, officials said.Six people died in thunderstorms in south Bengal on Monday, as heavy rain drenched Kolkata and other districts in the region, parched under the scorching sun for several days, officials said.
Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal's interim bail plea today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea today. The apex court had earlier said that it would consider granting interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
