Sambhal mosque row: Court defers hearing to Aug 5 due to lawyers' strike

A civil court in Chandausi on Monday deferred the hearing in the ongoing dispute over the Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar temple to August 5 due to the strike by the local bar association.

Civil judge (senior division) Aditya Singh was scheduled to hear the matter.

The Muslim side had previously challenged the maintainability of the case in the Allahabad High Court, but on May 19, the high court upheld the subordinate court's order permitting a court-monitored survey and directed the trial court to proceed with the hearing.

Advocate Shri Gopal Sharma, appearing for the Hindu side, told PTI, Due to the condolence meeting and strike by the bar association today, the court has fixed August 5 as the next date of hearing. ALSO READ: Allahabad HC upholds survey of Sambhal Mosque amid temple claim dispute District government counsel Prince Sharma confirmed the state government submitted an affidavit in court today. The matter pertains to a dispute over the Shahi Jama Masjid and the claimed Harihar Mandir. The high court's earlier stay was vacated on May 19, and the documents related to that order were submitted in the trial court. Due to the strike today, the next date has now been fixed as August 5, he said.