Home / India News / 2006 Mumbai train blasts case: Chronology of events following HC acquittal

2006 Mumbai train blasts case: Chronology of events following HC acquittal

Following is the chronology of events in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, in which the Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all the 12 accused.

Mumbai Train, Mumbai Local
187 persons killed and 824 injured in seven blasts in first class compartments of seven local trains | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Following is the chronology of events in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, in which the Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all the 12 accused.  July 11, 2006: Seven bomb blasts in first class compartments of seven local trains on western suburban railway line between 6.23 pm and 6.29 pm. 187 persons killed and 824 injured.  July 11, 2006: Seven separate FIRs lodged in different police stations. Later clubbed and investigated by the Maharashtra Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS).

July-August 2006: Thirteen persons arrested in the case by the ATS for their involvement in the case.

November 30, 2006: Chargesheet filed against 30 accused, including 13 Pakistani nationals, several of whom are wanted.

2007: Trial begins.

August 19, 2014: Trial ends. Special court reserves its order against 13 arrested accused.

September 11, 2015: Special court convicts 12 out of the 13 accused. One accused acquitted due to lack of evidence against him.  September 30, 2015: Special court imposes death penalty on five of the convicted accused. Life sentence imposed on remaining seven.

October 2015: Maharashtra government files appeal in Bombay High Court seeking confirmation of death penalty imposed on five. All 12 accused persons file appeals in HC challenging their conviction and sentences.

2015-2024: Appeals placed before different benches of HC.

June 2024: Ehtesham Siddiqui, one of the convicts on death row, files application in HC seeking intervention for expeditious hearing and disposal of the appeals.

July 2024: HC sets up special bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak to hear case.

July 15, 2024: Special bench of HC starts hearing appeals on day-to-day basis.

January 31, 2025: HC completes hearing appeals. Closes matter for orders.

July 21, 2025: 19 years after blasts, Bombay HC acquits 12 persons, noting prosecution has utterly failed to prove case and that it is hard to believe the accused committed the crime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kanwar Yatra: Multiple route diversions in Delhi from Jul 21-23, check list

IMD forecasts heavy rain for coastal K'taka, light showers for Bengaluru

SC concerned over ED summoning lawyers for advice, may frame guidelines

Two arrested by Odisha CID for making fake website to dupe tourists in Puri

Why use ED for politics? SC warns against misusing agency in Muda scam

Topics :MumbaiMumbai local trainTerrorismTerror attackBombay High Court

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story