LIVE updates: Several feared trapped as multi-storey building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur

The accident occurred late Friday near Senabathi in the Ukhral Pogal Paristan area. Rescue teams recovered the body of 20-year-old Tauqeer Ahmad at the scene, while five others who were severely injured were rushed to the hospital.
However, three of the injured succumbed to their injuries while being transported. Another passenger died at a hospital in Srinagar on Saturday morning.
The sole survivor, 25-year-old Yawar Ahmad, remains in critical condition.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed their condolences and assured all possible assistance to the injured and the families of the deceased.
First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 10:28 AM IST