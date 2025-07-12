LIVE updates: Several feared trapped as multi-storey building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur

A multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Seelampur locality on Saturday morning, leaving several people feared trapped beneath the rubble, officials said. Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after receiving the alert, with the Fire Department launching a rescue operation. At least three to four individuals have been pulled out and taken to hospital for treatment.

Authorities suspect more people may still be trapped under the debris as the operation continues. Seven fire engines have been deployed at the site and are actively involved in the rescue efforts. In another tragic incident, five people lost their lives and another sustained critical injuries after a private SUV veered off the road and plunged into a 600-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The accident occurred late Friday near Senabathi in the Ukhral Pogal Paristan area. Rescue teams recovered the body of 20-year-old Tauqeer Ahmad at the scene, while five others who were severely injured were rushed to the hospital.

However, three of the injured succumbed to their injuries while being transported. Another passenger died at a hospital in Srinagar on Saturday morning.

The sole survivor, 25-year-old Yawar Ahmad, remains in critical condition.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed their condolences and assured all possible assistance to the injured and the families of the deceased.