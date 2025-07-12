Home / India News / LIVE updates: Several feared trapped as multi-storey building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur
LIVE updates: Several feared trapped as multi-storey building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur

BS Web Team New Delhi
Building Collapsed, New Delhi Building Collapsed
Building collapse | Reprsentative Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
A multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Seelampur locality on Saturday morning, leaving several people feared trapped beneath the rubble, officials said. Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after receiving the alert, with the Fire Department launching a rescue operation. At least three to four individuals have been pulled out and taken to hospital for treatment.
Authorities suspect more people may still be trapped under the debris as the operation continues. Seven fire engines have been deployed at the site and are actively involved in the rescue efforts.    In another tragic incident, five people lost their lives and another sustained critical injuries after a private SUV veered off the road and plunged into a 600-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The accident occurred late Friday near Senabathi in the Ukhral Pogal Paristan area. Rescue teams recovered the body of 20-year-old Tauqeer Ahmad at the scene, while five others who were severely injured were rushed to the hospital.

However, three of the injured succumbed to their injuries while being transported. Another passenger died at a hospital in Srinagar on Saturday morning.

The sole survivor, 25-year-old Yawar Ahmad, remains in critical condition.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed their condolences and assured all possible assistance to the injured and the families of the deceased.

10:58 AM

Fresh batch of 6,639 pilgrims sets out for Amarnath shrine from Jammu base camp

The 11th batch of 6,639 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Saturday to pay obeisance at the holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The pilgrims, including 1,462 women, 41 children and 181 sadhus and sadhvis, left for the twin base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal in two separate convoys under tight security arrangements in the early hours of the day, they said.

10:34 AM

Security forces demolish Maoist bunkers, recover IEDs in Jharkhand

Security forces have demolished five Maoist bunkers and recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an anti-Naxal operation in the forested region of West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

According to Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan, a joint team of security personnel launched a combing operation in the Chotanagra area after receiving intelligence inputs about a suspected cache of explosives hidden by Maoists to disrupt ongoing operations.

During the search on Friday, two IEDs were successfully recovered and neutralised, while five underground bunkers used by Maoist cadres were destroyed, the official confirmed.

10:31 AM

Ramban road accident: ₹1 lakh ex-gratia for kin of four killed, says District Administration

Four people lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred at Ukhral Senabathi in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The District Administration Ramban has expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 25,000 each for the injured.

10:27 AM

Search ops resume at Gujarat bridge collapse site to find missing man

The search and rescue operations resumed in the Mahisagar River in Gujarat's Vadodara for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday to retrieve the body of a man still missing since the bridge collapse and to remove vehicles and the main slab of structure that fell into the river.
The toll in the tragedy rose to 20 on Friday after one more body was recovered from the river and another injured person died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.
First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

