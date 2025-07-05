Home / India News / New India Bank ₹122-cr scam: Mumbai Police arrests key accused from Lucknow

New India Bank ₹122-cr scam: Mumbai Police arrests key accused from Lucknow

Pawan Amarsingh Jaiswal, who was among the six wanted accused in the case, was apprehended by a team of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police around 8 am, the official said

bank fraud, bank scam
He was produced in a local court, which has granted his transit remand till July 7. The accused is being brought to Mumbai, the official said. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A 47-year-old building material supplier was arrested from Lucknow on Saturday by the Mumbai police in connection with the Rs 122-crore New India Co-Operative Bank embezzlement case, an official said.

Pawan Amarsingh Jaiswal, who was among the six wanted accused in the case, was apprehended by a team of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police around 8 am, the official said.

Jaiswal, a resident of Jharkhand, is accused of receiving Rs 3.5 crore from the total embazzeled amount. He is the ninth person to be arrested in the case so far, the official said.

The EOW had received specific information that the accused was staying in Lucknow. Accordingly, a team was sent to the Gomatinagar Extension in the Uttar Pradesh capital, and Jaiswal was apprehended from his residence, he said.

He was produced in a local court, which has granted his transit remand till July 7. The accused is being brought to Mumbai, the official said.

According to the EOW, Rs 122 crore was siphoned off from the safes of the bank's Prabhadevi and Goregaon offices in Mumbai. The agency has filed a chargesheet against 10 accused persons, including the bank's former chairman Hiren Bhanu and his wife Gauri Bhanu, both declared proclaimed offenders.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US arrests Nirav Modi's brother Nehal in ₹13,000 crore PNB scam

Legal blow to Saif Ali Khan as HC reopens Rs 15K-cr ancestral property case

Himachal first to use Aadhaar face recognition for ration distribution

Woman, posing as SI at Rajasthan Police Academy for two years, held

Interpretation of law, Constitution must suit society's needs: CJI Gavai

Topics :Bank fraudsLucknowUttar PradeshCo-operative Bank

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story