Cabinet approves proposal to implement of umbrella scheme on women safety

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the continuation of the implementation of the Umbrella Scheme on 'Safety of Women' at a total cost of Rs 1,179.72 crore during the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Out of the total project outlay of Rs 1,179.72 crore, a total of Rs 885.49 crore will be provided by the Home Ministry from its own budget, and Rs 294.23 crore will be funded from the Nirbhaya Fund.

Addressing briefing after a meeting of union cabinet, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur informed that six Cyber Forensic Science Laboratories will be established in Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Delhi, Kamrup and Bhopal which will help in speeding up of scientific and timely investigations.

"For women's safety, we have always taken the necessary steps. Whenever there was a need to make a law, we formulated it. We made fast-track courts as well for time bound investigations and 761 fast track courts were established. A 24-hour helpline number, 112, was also launched," he said.

According to an official release, the Centre has proposed to continue the following projects under the Umbrella Scheme for "Safety of Women" - 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0; upgradation of Central Forensic Sciences laboratories, including setting up of National Forensic Data Centre; strengthening DNA Analysis, Cyber Forensic capacities in State Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs).

Other projects that will continue are Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children; capacity building and training of investigators and prosecutors in handling sexual assault cases against women and children and Women Help Desk and Anti-human Trafficking Units.

The release said that safety of women in a country is an outcome of several factors like stringent deterrence through strict laws, effective delivery of justice, redressal of complaints in a timely manner and easily accessible institutional support structures to the victims.

It said stringent deterrence in matters related to offences against women was provided through amendments in the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act.

"In its efforts towards Women Safety, Government of India in collaboration with States and Union Territories has launched several projects. The objectives of these projects include strengthening mechanisms in states/union territories for ensuring timely intervention and investigation in case of crime against women and higher efficiency in investigation and crime prevention in such matters," the release said.



National Livestock Mission



The Union Cabinet also approved further modification of National Livestock Mission by including the additional activities, as per an official statement.

The activtities which have been included are: Establishment of entrepreneurship for horse donkey, mule, camel with 50 percent capital subsidy up to 50 lakhs will be provided to the Individuals, FPO, SHG, JLG, FCO and Section 8 companies. Also the state government will be assisted for breed conservation of horse, donkey and camel. The Central Government will provide 10 cr. for establishment of semen station and nucleus breeding farm for horse, donkey and camel, the statement added.

Establishment of entrepreneurs for Fodder seed processing Infrastructure (Processing & Grading unit/Fodder storage godown) with 50 per cent capital subsidy up to Rs 50 lakhs to the private companies, start-ups /SHGs /FPOs /FCOs /JLGs / Farmers Cooperative societies (FCO), Section 8 companies establishment of Infrastructure like construction of building, receiving shed, drying platform, machinery etc. including the grading plants as well as seed storage godown. The remaining cost of the project needs to be arranged by the beneficiary through bank finance or self-funding, the statement added.

For increasing the fodder cultivation areas, the state government will be assisted for fodder cultivation in the non --forest land, waste land/range land/ non arable as well as forest land "Non-Forest Wasteland/Rangeland/Non-arable Land" and "Fodder Production from Forest Land" as well as in the degraded forest land. This will increase the fodder availability in the country.

The Livestock Insurance programme has been simplified. The beneficiary share of the premium for the farmers has been reduced and it will be 15 per cent as against the current beneficiary share of 20 per cent,30 per cent, 40 per cent and 50 per cent. Remaining amount of the premium will be shared by the Centre and the State at 60:40 for all states, 90:10. The number of animals to be insured has also been increased to 10 cattle unit instead of 5 cattle unit for cattle sheep and goat. This will facilitate the livestock farmers to get their valuable animals insured with by paying minimum amount.