Delhi Metro Phase 5A approved: 16 km, 13 stations, ₹12,015 crore outlay

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the expansion of the Delhi Metro under Phase 5A. The project will add 16 km to the capital’s metro network at a cost of ₹12,015 crore. It will be funded by the central government, the Government of Delhi and international funding agencies.

What corridors have been approved under Delhi Metro Phase 5A?

The three corridors under the project’s fifth phase include R K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9.913 km), Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport’s Terminal 1 (2.263 km), and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 km).

What did the cabinet say about the connectivity impact?

“After completion, the first corridor will improve the connectivity of West, North and Old Delhi with Central Delhi and the other two corridors will connect South Delhi with the domestic Airport Terminal-1 via Saket, Chattarpur etc., which will tremendously boost connectivity within the National Capital,” the cabinet said in a statement. How many stations will Phase 5A add and what is the mix? The project will cover 13 stations, of which 10 will be underground and three will be elevated. The R K Ashram Marg–Indraprastha section will be an extension of the Botanical Garden–R K Ashram Marg corridor. How will the Central Vista corridor connect Kartavya Bhawan?

“The Central Vista corridor will provide connectivity to all the Kartavya Bhawans thereby providing door step connectivity to the office goers and visitors in this area. With this connectivity around 60,000 office goers and 200,000 visitors will get benefitted on a daily basis. These corridors will further reduce pollution and usage of fossil fuels enhancing ease of living,” the cabinet added. The corridor will also provide direct subway connectivity between Rajiv Chowk and Shivaji Stadium on the Airport Line. The stations on the corridor will be R K Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial–High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha.

Which stations are planned on the other two corridors? Among the second and third corridors, the stations on the Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj section will include Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar and Kalindi Kunj, while the Aerocity station will be connected further with the Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal 1 station. How will this affect congestion and pollution, according to the cabinet? “These extensions of the Magenta Line and Golden Line will reduce congestion on the roads; thus, will help in reducing the pollution caused by motor vehicles,” the cabinet said. What is the status of Delhi Metro Phase 4 works?