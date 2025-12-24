Urgent need to support Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said there is an urgent need to actively support the Centre's ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by encouraging indigenous production, strengthening local supply chains and promoting domestic industry.

Addressing a group of Indian Defence Accounts Service officers, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she urged them to learn the new skills and use tools such as artificial intelligence-driven financial analytics to support evidence-based decisions and analytics for efficient fund utilisation.

"As young officers, many of you will be dealing with high-value and strategically significant proposals early in your careers. This is both a privilege and a responsibility. You are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity," the president said.

Fairness, transparency, and accountability must guide every decision you make, she said. "You should remember that trust is the foundation of public service and it should be protected with unwavering commitment," Murmu said. Murmu said the evolving geopolitical environment and emerging security challenges demand quicker, smarter, and more accurate decision-making. Simultaneously, business processes are becoming more complex and technology-driven and the defence accounts department should continuously adapt, innovate, and modernise, she said. "There is also an urgent need to actively support the Government of India's ambitious 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' by encouraging indigenous production, strengthening local supply chains and promoting domestic industry. You can also contribute to building a self-reliant and resilient defence ecosystem," the president said.