Home / India News / Urgent need to support Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: President Murmu

Urgent need to support Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said that their decisions and actions will have a significant impact on the development journey of the nation

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
Murmu said the evolving geopolitical environment and emerging security challenges demand quicker, smarter, and more accurate decision-making | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said there is an urgent need to actively support the Centre's ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by encouraging indigenous production, strengthening local supply chains and promoting domestic industry.

Addressing a group of Indian Defence Accounts Service officers, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she urged them to learn the new skills and use tools such as artificial intelligence-driven financial analytics to support evidence-based decisions and analytics for efficient fund utilisation.

"As young officers, many of you will be dealing with high-value and strategically significant proposals early in your careers. This is both a privilege and a responsibility. You are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity," the president said.

Fairness, transparency, and accountability must guide every decision you make, she said.

"You should remember that trust is the foundation of public service and it should be protected with unwavering commitment," Murmu said.

Murmu said the evolving geopolitical environment and emerging security challenges demand quicker, smarter, and more accurate decision-making.

Simultaneously, business processes are becoming more complex and technology-driven and the defence accounts department should continuously adapt, innovate, and modernise, she said.

"There is also an urgent need to actively support the Government of India's ambitious 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' by encouraging indigenous production, strengthening local supply chains and promoting domestic industry. You can also contribute to building a self-reliant and resilient defence ecosystem," the president said.

Murmu said that their decisions and actions will have a significant impact on the development journey of the nation.

"Every efficient payment, every well-advised financial decision, and every transparent process contributes to national security and economic development. Your work enables the armed forces to focus on their core missiondefending the sovereignty and integrity of our nation," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WB land ports see protests over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

Gujarat leads rooftop solar race, reaches 1,879 MW installed capacity

Delhi Metro to add 13 stations, Cabinet okays ₹12,000 cr for expansion

Delhi traffic advisory for Christmas: Check alternate routes, diversions

'I get infections in Delhi': Gadkari says transport causes 40% of pollution

Topics :President of IndiaSustainabilitygovernment of India

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story