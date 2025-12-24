Centre directs gram panchayats to hold special meetings on VB-G RAM G

The Central government has directed all gram panchayats to convene special gram sabhas before December 26 across India to explain key provisions of the newly enacted Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill that replaced the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

According to an official letter issued a few days ago, the gram sabhas should ensure active participation of villagers, workers, women, SC/ST households and other vulnerable groups.

The proceedings of the gram sabhas need to be documented and uploaded in real time with geotagged details on the official portal.