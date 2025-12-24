Home / India News / Centre directs gram panchayats to hold special meetings on VB-G RAM G

Centre directs gram panchayats to hold special meetings on VB-G RAM G

According to an official letter issued a few days ago, the gram sabhas should ensure active participation of villagers, workers, women, SC/ST households and other vulnerable groups

MGNREGA
The letter also warned that the Ministry of Rural Development will strictly monitor the progress of these special gram sabhas to create awareness about VB-G RAM G.
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 5:11 PM IST
The Central government has directed all gram panchayats to convene special gram sabhas before December 26 across India to explain key provisions of the newly enacted Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill that replaced the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
 
According to an official letter issued a few days ago, the gram sabhas should ensure active participation of villagers, workers, women, SC/ST households and other vulnerable groups.
 
The proceedings of the gram sabhas need to be documented and uploaded in real time with geotagged details on the official portal.
 
The letter also warned that the Ministry of Rural Development will strictly monitor the progress of these special gram sabhas to create awareness about VB-G RAM G.
 
Meanwhile, in a related development, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that a third of the works under VB-G RAM G will be given to women.
 
In an interaction with ‘Lakhpati Didis’, Chouhan said that the Didis will themselves benefit from the scheme in terms of infrastructure development, while panchayats will receive more work based on their needs.
 
He said the new scheme has a clear provision for providing unemployment allowance if there is a delay in providing work to labourers, and work under VB-G RAM G will be decided not from Delhi but from the villages themselves.

Topics :MGNREGAcentral government

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

