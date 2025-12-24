Centre asks states to impose complete ban on new mining leases in Aravallis

"This prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape and is intended to preserve the integrity of the range. The directions are aimed at safeguarding the Aravallis as a continuous geological ridge extending from Gujarat to the National Capital Region, and at stopping all unregulated mining activities," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

The move follows a recent Supreme Court ruling that sparked concern among various environmental activists. In November 2025, the court approved a uniform legal definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range, under which any landform rising at least 100 metres above the surrounding terrain qualifies as an Aravalli hill. It defines the Aravalli range as two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other. The definition was based on recommendations of a committee led by the Environment Ministry.

The definition triggered concerns that large stretches of low-lying hills and ridges could fall outside regulatory protection.