Centre asks states to impose complete ban on new mining leases in Aravallis

The Centre has directed states to halt new mining leases in the Aravalli range, citing environmental concerns, days after the Supreme Court defined the hills, leaving low-lying areas unprotected

In November 2025, the Supreme Court approved a uniform legal definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range, under which any landform rising at least 100 metres above the surrounding terrain qualifies as an Aravalli hill.| Photo: Wikipedia
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:26 PM IST
As concerns over the Aravalli hills intensify, the Centre on Wednesday directed states to impose a complete ban on granting any new mining leases in the region.
 
"This prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape and is intended to preserve the integrity of the range. The directions are aimed at safeguarding the Aravallis as a continuous geological ridge extending from Gujarat to the National Capital Region, and at stopping all unregulated mining activities," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.
 
It also said that for mines already in operation, the concerned state governments must ensure strict compliance with all environmental safeguards, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order. "Ongoing mining activities are to be regulated stringently, with additional restrictions, to ensure environmental protection and adherence to sustainable mining practices," the ministry said, adding that it is fully committed towards long-term protection of the Aravalli ecosystem.
 
The move follows a recent Supreme Court ruling that sparked concern among various environmental activists. In November 2025, the court approved a uniform legal definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range, under which any landform rising at least 100 metres above the surrounding terrain qualifies as an Aravalli hill. It defines the Aravalli range as two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other. The definition was based on recommendations of a committee led by the Environment Ministry.
 
The definition triggered concerns that large stretches of low-lying hills and ridges could fall outside regulatory protection.
 
The ministry further said that it has directed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to identify additional areas/zones in the entire Aravallis, where mining should be prohibited.
 
First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

