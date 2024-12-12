Cabinet passes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill; to be tabled in Parliament

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the “One Nation, One Election” Bill, which is expected to be introduced in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, according to sources.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the ‘one nation, one election’ concept a “historic” reform, highlighting its potential to be cost-effective and improve governance. Prime Minister Modi has consistently advocated for simultaneous elections, terming it a necessity in today’s political landscape.

Background of the proposal

In September, the Union Cabinet approved the recommendations of a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee proposed holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies in phases, subject to nationwide consensus.

After 191 days of consultations with stakeholders, experts, and researchers, the committee submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu.

The committee included:

• Home Minister Amit Shah

More From This Section

• Former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad

• Former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh

• Former Lok Sabha Secretary General Dr Subhash C Kashyap

• Senior advocate Harish Salve

• Former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal served as a special invitee, while Dr Niten Chandra was the Secretary of the committee.

Implementation through three bills

To implement the “One Nation, One Election” plan, the government has proposed three bills, including two constitutional amendments:

1. First constitutional amendment bill

• Allows joint elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

• Proposes amending Article 82A to introduce provisions for the ‘appointed date’ and the simultaneous end of terms for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

2. Second constitutional amendment bill

• Requires approval from at least half of the state assemblies.

• Aims to amend electoral roll provisions, ensuring the Election Commission collaborates with State Election Commissions for local body elections.

3. Third bill

• Aligns the terms of Union territories with legislative assemblies — Puducherry, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir — with the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

• Proposes amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act (1991), the Government of Union Territories Act (1963), and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act (2019).

Road ahead

The alignment of local body elections with Lok Sabha and state assembly polls requires constitutional amendments that must gain the approval of at least 50 per cent of states.

The government aims to phase in simultaneous elections following the nationwide consensus-building process recommended by the Kovind-led committee.

If passed, this reform could transform India’s electoral process by reducing election frequency and expenditure, while fostering administrative continuity and stability.