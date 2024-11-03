Vijay-led outfit TVK opposes NEET, Waqf Bill, One Nation One Election

Actor-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday passed resolutions opposing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, the proposal for 'One Nation, One Election' and Waqf Amendment Bill.

TVK Executive and District Functionaries meeting chaired by Vijay also passed a resolution condemning the DMK government, alleging that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu deteriorated under the government.

The TVK demanded that education should be included only in the State List rather than remaining in the Concurrent List.

"According to our demand for State Autonomy policy, Education belongs to the State list. If the Union Government moves education to the State List, the state government can revoke NEET on its own. This executive committee opposes the Union Government's obstacle to this and also opposes State DMK government for cheating Tamil Nadu people with fake promises," the resolution on the NEET issue reads.

The TVK in its resolution said that 'One Nation, One Election' is against the principles of democracy and federalism.

The meeting also resolved to follow the party's ideology and policies "wholeheartedly and strongly".

Earlier, Vijay had spoken against NEET, saying that it is against federalism.

On Friday, Vijay called for celebrating November 1 as Tamil Nadu Day.

In a post on X, Vijay emphasized that November 1 marks a day of remembrance for the sacrifices made by the "border fighters" who advocated for the integration of Tamil-speaking areas into Tamil Nadu.

"November 1 is the day when our state became a separate state geographically with the establishment of linguistic provinces in 1956. Martyr Shankaralingan went on a fast and gave up his life demanding that our state, which was Madras province, be renamed as Tamil Nadu. Bearing this in his heart, Kaniv's Thiruvuruvam Perunthagai Anna, when he came to power, passed a resolution in the Legislative Assembly and named it Tamil Nadu," the TVK chief said.