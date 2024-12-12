'Like a beast': What Bengaluru techie's wife said in dowry complaint

New details have emerged in the case of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide. According to news agency PTI, Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania—whom he blamed for taking the extreme step—had filed a case against him in April 2022, accusing him and his family of dowry harassment and assault.

The complaint, which led to the filing of an FIR under the Dowry Prohibition Act, outlined a pattern of cruelty tied to dowry demands, which had started shortly after the marriage.

What did Nikita Singhania say in her complaint?

In her complaint, Nikita Singhania accused her husband, his parents, and her brothers-in-law of subjecting her to violence and mental torment. She claimed that Subhash, whom she married in 2019, began to treat the husband-wife relationship "like a beast" and would regularly beat her.

Nikita, a resident of Jaunpur, alleged that her in-laws, dissatisfied with the dowry given by her family, started demanding an additional Rs 10 lakh. She stated that the harassment she endured was both "physical and mental," with her in-laws pressuring her for more money, which led to her constant abuse.

She claimed that despite her reaching out to her parents for help, they advised her to "listen and keep living with it." But the situation only worsened with Subhash becoming more violent, particularly when intoxicated, Nikita claimed in her complaint.

According to the complaint, Subhash's abusive behaviour escalated to the point where he would threaten and physically assault Nikita, taking complete control of her finances by transferring her entire salary from her account to his.

Nikita also alleged that the continuous mistreatment from her in-laws took a toll on her father’s health, leading to his death from a stroke on August 17, 2019.

More From This Section

Subhash dies by suicide

Subhash, a private firm employee, died by suicide on Monday, leaving behind a 24-page note that attributed his emotional distress to his wife and her family's harassment.

The note details the strain of marital issues and multiple legal cases filed against him by Nikita. In the note, Subhash refuted that the death of his wife's father was a result of dowry harassment and claimed that he died due to a heart-related illness.

The note has now led to a police case of abetment of suicide, with Nikita and her family members being named as the accused. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining the circumstances surrounding Subhash’s suicide and the allegations of harassment that led to it.