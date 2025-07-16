Home / India News / Govt launches 6-year scheme to boost farming in 100 lagging districts

Govt launches 6-year scheme to boost farming in 100 lagging districts

The PM-DDKY scheme to start in FY26, merging 36 existing programmes to boost yields, irrigation, and rural credit in low-performing districts; NITI Aayog to oversee progress

paddy agriculture farmer farming msp
Cabinet clears PM-DDKY, six-year farm plan for 100 lagging districts | File Photo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 3:22 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY) to boost farming in 100 districts where agricultural activity has been flagged as lagging. The scheme aims to revitalise India's agricultural sector and will be implemented over a six-year period starting from the current financial year (FY26).
 
The 100 districts were identified based on low agricultural productivity, low cropping intensity, and inadequate credit disbursement.
 

What is PM-DDKY?

The PM-DDKY targets districts with low crop productivity, poor irrigation, and weak access to farm credit. Every state and Union territory will have at least one district on the list. Districts are being chosen based on net cropped area and the number of farms.
 
Key components of the mission include:
  • Boosting yields via better inputs and sustainable practices
  • Diversifying crops toward high-value and climate-resilient varieties
  • Strengthening irrigation and water-use efficiency
  • Expanding rural credit access (short- and long-term)
  • Enhancing post-harvest storage, especially at the panchayat and block levels
To do this, the government will merge 36 existing central schemes from 11 departments and add support from states and private players.
 

How will the PM-DDKY scheme be run?

Each district will have a local committee, called a Dhan-Dhaanya Samiti, made up of officials and farmers. These committees will create local farm plans, which will be checked and reviewed at the state and national levels.
 
Performance will be tracked monthly using 117 indicators, covering everything from yields and water use to credit access and crop mix. NITI Aayog will guide the overall process, and Central Nodal Officers will regularly review progress on the ground.
 
Funding allocations and the final list of districts have not yet been announced.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

