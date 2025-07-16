Govt launches 6-year scheme to boost farming in 100 lagging districts

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY) to boost farming in 100 districts where agricultural activity has been flagged as lagging. The scheme aims to revitalise India's agricultural sector and will be implemented over a six-year period starting from the current financial year (FY26).

The 100 districts were identified based on low agricultural productivity, low cropping intensity, and inadequate credit disbursement.

What is PM-DDKY?

The PM-DDKY targets districts with low crop productivity, poor irrigation, and weak access to farm credit. Every state and Union territory will have at least one district on the list. Districts are being chosen based on net cropped area and the number of farms.

Key components of the mission include: Boosting yields via better inputs and sustainable practices

Diversifying crops toward high-value and climate-resilient varieties

Strengthening irrigation and water-use efficiency

Expanding rural credit access (short- and long-term)

Enhancing post-harvest storage, especially at the panchayat and block levels To do this, the government will merge 36 existing central schemes from 11 departments and add support from states and private players. How will the PM-DDKY scheme be run? Each district will have a local committee, called a Dhan-Dhaanya Samiti, made up of officials and farmers. These committees will create local farm plans, which will be checked and reviewed at the state and national levels.