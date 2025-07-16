Rare oil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi fetches over ₹1.67 cr at London auction

A rare oil painting of Mahatma Gandhi has been sold at a London auction for $204,648 (₹1.67 crore), reported BBC. Bonhams, the auction house, stated the artwork is believed to be the only oil portrait for which Gandhi ever sat.

According to the report, the portrait sold for significantly more than Bonhams’ original estimate of $65,000–$91,000

Who painted Mahatma Gandhi's portrait?

British artist Clare Leighton painted the portrait during Gandhi’s 1931 visit to London for the second Round Table Conference. Bonhams noted that Leighton was among the few artists granted access to Gandhi’s office and permitted to sketch and paint him on multiple occasions.