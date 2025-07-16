PM Kisan Yojana 20th instalment: How to check your name in beneficiary list

The much-anticipated 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is finally on its way. While it was initially expected in June 2025, the payment has been delayed—again. However, sources in the central government now confirm that the funds are in the final processing stages, and farmers across India may start receiving ₹2,000 in their accounts between July 19 and 20, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to formally release the instalment during a mega event in Bihar on July 18, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

Earlier, on February 24, PM Modi distributed the 19th instalment of the scheme, disbursing over ₹22,000 crore directly to 9.8 crore farmers' bank accounts.

Your Aadhaar number must be linked with your bank account to ensure a smooth transfer of funds. Verify bank details Double-check that your bank details are accurate and updated, as incorrect information can lead to failed transactions. Fix land record discrepancies Clear any issues related to land ownership records to stay eligible under the scheme. Check beneficiary status Visit pmkisan.gov.in and check your beneficiary status to confirm your eligibility. Update mobile number ALSO READ: PM Kisan 20th instalment date: How to complete Aadhaar-based OTP e-KYC Ensure your mobile number is up-to-date for receiving OTPs, alerts, and real-time updates.

How to check your name in the PM-KISAN beneficiary list Go to the official PM-KISAN portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in Click on the yellow ‘Dashboard’ tab on the right-hand side On the next page, click ‘Village Dashboard’ Select your State, District, Sub-District, and Panchayat Click ‘Show’, then hit the ‘Get Report’ button ALSO READ: Govt launches 6-year scheme to boost farming in 100 lagging districts Your name will appear if you are listed as a beneficiary What is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? Launched in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme provides ₹6,000 annually to eligible farmers across India. The amount is paid in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 every four months. This financial aid helps farmers meet agricultural expenses and support their households.