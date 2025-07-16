Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s bail conditions, allowing him to resume writing online posts or articles, except on topics related to the subjudice case, reported PTI. The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxedprofessor Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s bail conditions, allowing him to resume writing online posts or articles, except on topics related to the subjudice case, reported PTI.

He was arrested by the Haryana Police on May 18 after two First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed in connection with his posts on the Indian Army’s ‘Operation Sindoor’. The top court granted him bail on May 21.

A SC bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, on Wednesday, said, “He is free to express any opinion except on the sub-judice case.”

The bench also raised concerns over the direction of the investigation being carried out by the Haryana Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), stating that it had “misdirected itself” in its handling of the case. It further directed the SIT it to restrict its inquiry to the two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against Mahmudabad over his social media posts on Operation Sindoor.

"We are asking why SIT is, on the face of it, misdirecting itself. They were supposed to examine the contents of the posts," Justice Kant said, as quoted by LiveLaw. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Mahmudabad, told the court that the SIT seized his devices and also enquired about foreign trips for the last ten years, LiveLaw reported. Court questions seizure of personal devices The bench noted that there was no justification for seizing the professor's electronic devices as part of the investigation. "We just want to know from SIT...for what purpose they have seized devices? We will call them (officers)," Justice Kant said. It also added that since Mahmudabad was cooperating with the investigation, "there was no need to summon him again."