Traffic snarls in Delhi as people throng to mkts for shopping on Dhanteras

Traffic in the national capital came to a standstill on Thursday as throngs of shoppers flooded the markets to celebrate Dhanteras, creating significant delays and inconvenience to commuters.

Commuters took to X saying the traffic was heavy at several places including Badarpur flyover, CV Raman Marg, Punjabi Bagh, Badarpur Mehrauli Road, Taimur Nagar-Maharani Bagh Road, Ashram and Yamuna Vihar.

Sunil Yadav, a legal advisory in a private firm, said, "The traffic was heavy from Barahpullah flyover towards Sarai Kale Khan. The vehicles were crawling on the road on that particular stretch." Another commuter Vivek Singh said the traffic was massive between Madhuban Chowk to Rohini East Metro station.

The Delhi Police has said they have made elaborated arrangements for smooth flow of traffic. A senior traffic police officer said they have intensified checking on the road.

"We have deployed personnel on bikes to check the encroachment on busy roads which could lead to traffic congestion in the area. People who are coming to the markets are also been informed that they should park their vehicles at designated places.

"The personnel have loud speakers on their bikes to make the flow of traffic smooth. Non-destined vehicles are not being allowed to enter the national capital. Continuous anti-encroachment drive is also been carried out in the crowded places," the officer said.

Markets have witnessed a large number of people for shopping.

Sadar Bazar Traders' Association president Rakesh Yadav said, "In Sadar Bazar, barricading has been done at every gate, which has helped reduce traffic congestion. Additionally, the FRS (Facial Recognition System) is also being utilised here, which will help identify any criminal suspects entering the area and alert the police." Similarly, the security at Sarojini Nagar and Khan Market has also been beefed up.

Till Monday, Khan Market's traffic situation was under control, but on Tuesday, police personnel unexpectedly barricaded the entire area, disrupting the festive atmosphere, said Sanjiv Mehra president of Khan market trader association.

Ahead of Diwali, local businesses and residents had beautifully decorated the market, only to see their efforts destroyed by the sudden barricading. On Dhanteras, Khan Market lies eerily empty, Mehra stated.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders' Association, said, "The police have made elaborated arrangements at our market. Paramilitary forces along with the local police have been deployed in and outside the market.

"We have also given eight private guards to police in order to help them in security. On October 29, 2005, an incident of bomb blast had taken place in Sarojini Nagar market on the occasion of Dhanteras and the DCP of our area also came to the market to pay homage to the victims," he said.

In view of the festive season, the Delhi Metro also stated that it will introduce additional 60 trips on Tuesday and Wednesday in a bid to enhance commuter convenience and ease congestion.

There are around 4,000 daily trips of Metro.