Cal HC grants interim protection to Mithun Chakraborty in unpaid dues case

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection to actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty from any coercive action in connection with a case of unpaid dues lodged at Chitpur police station here.
Justice Jay Sengupta granted protection to Chakraborty from any coercive action in the case till September 10.
The court, however, said that the investigation in the case can continue.
The matter will come up for hearing again on September 3.
The complainant in the case alleged that he had done interior decoration work of a property for a hotelier on assurance from Chakraborty.
The hotelier had not yet paid him the billed amount totaling around Rs 35 lakh, the lawyer for the complainant said.
Chakraborty moved the court seeking quashing of the FIR, claiming that false and motivated allegations were made against him.
He also prayed for interim protection from any coercive action against him in the case lodged at Chitpur police station in north Kolkata.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app