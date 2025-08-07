Home / India News / Cal HC grants interim protection to Mithun Chakraborty in unpaid dues case

Cal HC grants interim protection to Mithun Chakraborty in unpaid dues case

Justice Jay Sengupta granted protection to Chakraborty from any coercive action in the case till September 10

Mithun Chakraborty, Mithun
Chakraborty moved the court seeking quashing of the FIR, claiming that false and motivated allegations were made against him. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:28 AM IST
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection to actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty from any coercive action in connection with a case of unpaid dues lodged at Chitpur police station here.

Justice Jay Sengupta granted protection to Chakraborty from any coercive action in the case till September 10.

The court, however, said that the investigation in the case can continue.

The matter will come up for hearing again on September 3.

The complainant in the case alleged that he had done interior decoration work of a property for a hotelier on assurance from Chakraborty.

The hotelier had not yet paid him the billed amount totaling around Rs 35 lakh, the lawyer for the complainant said.

Chakraborty moved the court seeking quashing of the FIR, claiming that false and motivated allegations were made against him.

He also prayed for interim protection from any coercive action against him in the case lodged at Chitpur police station in north Kolkata.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Mithun ChakrabortyCalcutta High CourtHigh Court

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

