Cambodia job scam: 60 rescued 2 days after stranded Indians stage 'revolt'

The Indian Embassy in Cambodia on Wednesday announced it had rescued 60 nationals who were victims of fraudulent employment practices in the foreign nation. These individuals were transferred from Sihanoukville, in Cambodia to Phnom Penh today with assistance from the Embassy for travel documents and other arrangements to facilitate their return home.

These Indians were rescued by authorities from a place called Jinbei-4 on May 20. The operation was carried out in coordination with authorities in Sihanoukville.



This development follows a day after the Andhra Pradesh police reported that approximately 300 Indians staged a “revolt” against their handlers in Cambodia on May 20, resulting in many arrests. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar noted that these trafficked Indians caused large scale riots in Jinbei and Compound, Sihanoukvile, which is allegedly a hub for cyber crime.

“The Embassy is in constant touch with the Cambodian authorities, and necessary assistance and guidance are being provided to these Indian nationals on their way back to India,” the Indian embassy in Cambodia said in an official statement.

300 Indians stage revolt in Cambodia

According to authorities, around 150 individuals from Visakhapatnam and nearby areas have been stranded in Cambodia for over a year. The police said these trafficked Indians were allegedly coerced by Chinese handlers into committing cybercrime and Ponzi schemes.

"Many people called up Visakha city police WhatsApp numbers and sent videos. Yesterday (Monday), around 300 Indians 'revolted' on a large scale against their handlers in Cambodia," Shankar said.

Three persons arrested for human trafficking

Earlier this week, the Visakhapatnam police arrested three individuals linked with the incident on charges of human trafficking. They were identified as Chukka Rajesh, S Kondala Rao, and M Jnaneshwar Rao.

They were accused of luring youths from India with promises of data entry jobs in Singapore but trafficked them to Cambodia for illegal activities.

Indian embassy in Cambodia issues helpline number

The embassy announced helpline numbers for the stranded Indians and reiterated its advice for Indians seeking jobs in Cambodia.

“Any other Indian nationals facing difficulties and wishing to return to India may get in touch with the Embassy on Emergency Contact No. +855 92881676 and email: cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in or visa.phnompenh@mea.gov.in. The Mission has also set up a temporary Control Room at Sihanoukville for three days (21-23 May 2024), which may be reached through Phone No. +855 10642777.”

The embassy further cautioned Indians not to fall prey to unauthorised agents. “Indian nationals are advised not to engage in practices contrary to the purpose for which the visa is granted by the host government, such as seeking employment on a ‘Tourist Visa’.”