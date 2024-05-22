Home / India News / Contact local authorities: Hingoli admin to parents of Kyrgyzstan students

Contact local authorities: Hingoli admin to parents of Kyrgyzstan students

Nearly 500 students from Maharashtra have been pursuing medical education in Kyrgyzstan

flag of Kyrgyzstan
The Hingoli administration in Maharashtra has appealed to the parents of students studying in Kyrgyzstan, which has been hit by violence, to contact the district disaster management office for any issues.
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Hingoli administration in Maharashtra has appealed to the parents of students studying in Kyrgyzstan, which has been hit by violence, to contact the district disaster management office for any issues, officials said.

Nearly 500 students from Maharashtra have been pursuing medical education in Kyrgyzstan and there is a possibility that they may face issues due to the violence, the Hingoli district administration said in a release on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Indian government on Saturday asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after the Kyrgyz capital city reported mob violence targeting international students, especially from South Asia.

The Hingoli administration has appealed to the parents of students studying in Kyrgyzstan to contact the district disaster management office and convey if they have any issues, the release said.

The local administration there (in Kyrgyzstan) has decided to conduct the examination of these students through online mode, it said.

The students may come back to India next month, the release said.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had advised Indian students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy.

The Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan said it was in touch with students, and the situation is calm.

Also Read

Germany overtakes Canada as premier study abroad destination: upGrad report

CM Shinde's Shiv Sena faces opposition from party leaders over nominations

AIIMS Delhi notifies WhatsApp number to alert hospital admin about touts

Hyderabad IT student assaulted by three men in US, wife approaches MEA

403 Indian students died abroad since 2018, most in Canada: Govt tells RS

Indian overseas spending hits all-time high of $31.7 billion in FY24

Remain focused on being combat ready at all times, says Navy chief

Delhi Traffic Alert: PM Modi to hold rally at Dwarka, advisory issued

VP Dhankhar leaves for Tehran to attend President Raisi's funeral

LIVE news: 6 missing after boat capsizes in Maharashtra's Ujani dam waters; rescue ops on

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KyrgyzstanIndian students abroadIndian studentsMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: May 22 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story