Campaign to screen people above 30 for non-communicable diseases launched

As a part of the campaign, trained ASHAs, ANMs, and frontline workers will conduct community visits to ensure maximum screening coverage, reaching individuals in their homes

Besides, nodal officers will be appointed at facility, block, district, and state levels to facilitate seamless execution of the campaign, the statement said
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday launched an intensified special screening campaign to achieve 100 per cent screening of all individuals aged 30 years and above for non-communicable diseases and common cancers.

The campaign that will run from February 20 to March 30 will be executed across Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) and various healthcare facilities nationwide, under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), a health ministry statement said.

As a part of the campaign, trained ASHAs, ANMs, and frontline workers will conduct community visits to ensure maximum screening coverage, reaching individuals in their homes.

States and union territories will guarantee the availability of essential medical supplies, including BP monitors, glucometers, and necessary medications, at all healthcare centres, the statement said.

Data on screening, treatment, and follow-ups will be uploaded daily on the NP-NCD Portal, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Besides, nodal officers will be appointed at facility, block, district, and state levels to facilitate seamless execution of the campaign, the statement said.

States and UTs will provide updates to the Ministry by 6 pm daily, allowing for continuous monitoring and technical support.

The campaign aims to ensure early detection and timely intervention for NCDs and oral, breast and cervial cancer.

The initiative is expected to lower healthcare costs and enhance the overall quality of life for individuals across the nation, the statement stated.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

